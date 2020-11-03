PSU football amplifies call to get out vote

STATE COLLEGE — Of the many positives resulting from the spirit of activism that spread across the country this summer was the mobilization of college student-athletes who not only recognized their voices but used them to affect change.
For the past couple of months, Penn State’s football Twitter account has posted video messages from players encouraging the account’s more than 400,000 followers to vote.
“I think it’s crucial,” Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney said. “People watch sports and people love athletes, so you can have a chance, an opportunity, at any given moment to speak on something that you feel strongly about. If you’re somebody like me who believes people should vote, no matter who you vote for, that’s your right.”
Penn State football’s voting videos have included cameos from tight end Pat Freiermuth, defensive tackle Antonio Shelton, Toney, and other football student-athletes.
The Nittany Lions’ push for awareness hasn’t just been limited to athletes.
“It’s important to vote because that’s our voice to make change, to make a difference as people,” Penn State cornerbacks coach Terry Smith said in one of the videos. “In our private conversations, we say, ‘We should do this. We should do that.’ Well, this or that can make a difference from a vote.”
The Big Ten Conference in June launched its Voter Registration Initiative and Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Initiative, which the conference said it began planning in February.
Players and coaches from the 14-program conference serve as members of the league’s Equality Coalition. Penn State coach James Franklin and defensive tackle PJ Mustipher are among Penn State’s 10-person delegation.
“The events in our country and around the world during the past few months have strengthened my fundamental belief in our need to develop tangible and actionable efforts in a collective manner and provide viable solutions addressing the issues of hate and racism in our society,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said.
Penn State’s athletic programs, in their own way, engaged in some type of voter education this summer and early fall for its athletes. The Nittany Lions’ women’s basketball team participated in a voter registration drive and engaged in a team-wide voter education presentation.
Penn State safety Lamont Wade said the football program has rolled out similar efforts.
“They actually released a video, a voting video about the ins and outs of that,” Wade said. “They sent us a few graphics to post on social media about voting and things like that.”
Early last month, Penn State announced its Bryce Jordan Center will serve as a polling place for the election. The school’s basketball and multi-use facility began hosting early voters on Oct. 7.
Another creation from the movement this spring and summer is the NCAA’s designation of the first Tuesday after every Nov. 1 as a mandatory day off for student-athletes. They won’t be permitted to engage in “athletically related activities” for the entire day with the hopes that they vote or participate in some kind of civic-minded activity.
Penn State wide receiver Daniel George, like Toney, hopes to use his standing as a student-athlete to invoke change.
“Athletes’ voices can go a long way,” George said. “When we say something, people’s ears really open and tune in. I want to encourage everyone to vote and do your civic duty, because it’s needed, especially during a time like this when things are changing. As things change, people change. So I want to encourage everybody to open their political side of themselves.”