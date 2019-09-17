STATE COLLEGE — No. 13 Penn State (3-0) is idle this week, after its nail-biting 17-10 victory over Pittsburgh.
The victory extended the Nittany Lions’ home non-conference, regular-season win streak to 16 games.
They return to action on Friday night, Sept. 27 at Maryland (8 p.m., FS1) for their Big Ten opener. Maryland, now 2-1, dropped a 20-17 contest at Temple on Saturday.
Handy Hamler
Wide receiver KJ Hamler upped his reception streak to 16 games. The redshirt sophomore had three catches for a team-high 68 yards. Hamler electrified the home crowd in the first quarter with a 53-yard catch-and-run that twisted around the Pittsburgh defense.
Hamler led Penn State in receiving yards last year with 754 to go with five touchdowns. Through three games, he again leads the Nittany Lions with 245 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
Hamler has emerged as Penn State redshirt sophomore quarterback Sean Clifford’s preferred early season target as Clifford’s hurled 17 pass attempts at the receiver. Clifford targeted Hamler nine times last week and came up just short on a pair of deep balls that likely would have resulted in touchdowns.
“I think we’re very explosive but we’ve still got a lot to prove,” Hamler said. “Like I said, we missed a couple of (deep) shots today that really could’ve put us in the lead early, so we just have to execute and capitalize on those.”
Hamler’s 245 yards rank fourth in the Big Ten.
Parsons shines
Penn State sophomore linebacker Micah Parsons emerged as one of the Nittany Lions’ most consistent defenders in 2018. He ended his freshman campaign as Penn State’s leading tackler (83) despite having only started one game.
Parsons tied a career-best two tackles for a loss against the Panthers. He ended with nine tackles to push him over 100 tackles in his brief Penn State career.
On Pittsburgh’s second drive of the game, quarterback Kenny Pickett threw a 48-yard completion on a screen pass to running back A.J. Davis that gave the Panthers first-and-10 from the Penn State 40-yard line. Parsons proceeded to record a pass breakup and a tackle that forced Pittsburgh to punt.
He added three tackles in the second half.
“When you have the best defensive line in the country, you’re going to get a lot of max protection (from the offensive line),” Parsons said. “That’s exactly what they were doing in the beginning. They were getting chipped, back ends staying in, so that’s what happens when you’re the best.”
Parsons now has a career 103 tackles.
Red light
The Nittany Lions’ defense held Pittsburgh’s ground game to just 24 yards — tied for the third-lowest output of Penn State head coach James Franklin’s six-year tenure. The Panthers finished with 25 carries and one touchdown behind a 1-yard-per-carry average.
“Obviously, whenever you can keep a team to 24 yards rushing, you have a chance to be successful,” Franklin said. Twenty-four yards we held them to, which is significant.”
Pittsburgh wide receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis posted a team-high 9 yards on one carry. Davis, the Panthers’ starting running back, tallied 5 yards on eight carries.
Penn State ranks ninth nationally in rushing defense (70.7 yards per game). The Nittany Lions held Idaho to 4 yards rushing in their season-opener and yielded 184 yards rushing to Buffalo in Week 2.
Recruiting addition
Penn State added a linebacker/defensive end to its 2020 recruiting class on Monday afternoon when Zuriah Fisher (Aliquippa High) verbally committed to the Nittany Lions. Fisher took an official visit to Penn State on Saturday for the Nittany Lions’ contest against Pittsburgh.
Fisher is listed as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and holds offers from Michigan State, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Minnesota, Pittsburgh and other programs. 247Sports ranks Fisher as Pennsylvania’s 13th-best recruit in the Class of 2020.
Fisher becomes Penn State’s 25th verbal commit from the Class of 2020.
Holding steady in the AP Poll
Penn State received 726 votes to maintain its grip of No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday. The Nittany Lions are tied with Wisconsin in the poll.
Including Penn State and Wisconsin, five Big Ten teams were represented in the poll: No. 6 Ohio State, No. 11 Michigan and No. 18 Iowa.
The Nittany Lions fell one spot to No. 12 in the USA Today Coaches Poll with 864 votes.