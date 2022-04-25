Penn State plucked a 2023 verbal commitment from the talent-ripe state of Florida on Monday with a pledge from three-star safety Conrad Hussey.
The 6-foot, 190-pound defensive back is the 11th player from the 2023 recruiting class to verbally commit to the Nittany Lions. He’s also the second verbal from the 2023 class to hail from the Sunshine State. Four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes (Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida) committed earlier this month.
Hussey, who attends Fort Lauderdale’s St. Thomas Aquinas High, made an unofficial visit to Penn State on April 9.
“Many times in our lives, we come upon a crossroad and there is immense pressure to make the right decision for yourself, your leaders and — last but not least — your family,” Hussey said in a post shared on social media. “I am blessed to be faced with such an opportunity at this time, and would like to use this platform to thank my @STA family, my coaches, and all the persons who have played a significant role in my development. With God’s guidance and the love, and support of my family, I have decided to commit to Penn State.”
In addition to Penn State, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss, Maryland, Indiana, more than a dozen other programs offered a scholarship to Hussey.
247Sports ranks Hussey the 47th-best safety and the 85th-best prospect nationally from the 2023 class.
Brevard reportedly set to transfer
Defensive tackle Cole Brevard has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from 247Sports.
Brevard played in one contest last year during his redshirt-freshman season.
The former four-star prospect earned accolades as the Nittany Lions coaching staff’s Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Week late last September. Brevard didn’t play in 2020, his first season with the program, but he was named Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Week after the Nittany Lions played Michigan State.
The Carmel (Ind.) High product committed to Penn State as part of the Nittany Lions’ 2020 recruiting class.