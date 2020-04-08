A highly competitive Big Ten men’s basketball season ended abruptly due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Now some of the top players in the league have decisions to make about their futures.
The early entry deadline for college basketball players is April 26, though players have until June 15 to decide whether to pull back their names and return to school.
That calendar could change depending on if the draft is moved back from its June 25 date.
Predraft workout schedules will likely be either altered or eliminated, depending on how long state-wide shutdowns last due the pandemic. That could affect draft decisions as well, as some underclassmen may feel not having adequate workout time to showcase their talent could result in their stock staying the same or falling.
Some Big Ten players, though, like Minnesota forward Daniel Oturu and Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman, have already declared for the draft as underclassmen. More may follow.
Here’s a look at the top six NBA draft prospects from the Big Ten, based on their performances in the 2019-20 season and how talent evaluators view their ability translating to the pro level:
Lamar Stevens, Penn State
The 6-foot-7, 230-pound Stevens would have finished his Penn State career as the school’s all-time leading scorer had the pandemic not shortened the season. Instead, Stevens fell seven points short of Talor Battle in finishing his career with 2,207 points. Stevens averaged 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds as a senior, down slightly from his junior numbers (19.9 ppg, 7.7 rpg). He could go in the second round but may need to show in workouts better perimeter scoring after shooting 26.3 percent from 3-point range this season.
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
Dosunmu hasn’t decided yet if he will declare for the NBA draft, but the 6-5, 185-pound Chicago native has ideal size for an NBA combo guard and demonstrated quickness and big-shot ability as a sophomore. He averaged 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Illini this season, but his perimeter game (29.6 percent from 3-point range) could use another year of seasoning.
Luka Garza, Iowa
Garza was the Big Ten’s player of the year and a national player of the year candidate, though he recently lost out to Dayton forward Obi Toppin for Naismith Player of the Year Honors. Chasing the Naismith Trophy could be a factor in the 6-11, 245-pound Garza opting to return to Iowa for his senior year rather than declaring for the NBA. There are questions as to whether Garza’s athleticism will translate to the NBA level, but no one questions his footwork in the post or his overall offensive game. In averaging 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds this season, Garza was the only player nationally with 50 or more blocks, 35 or more 3-pointers, 35 percent 3-point shooting and 55 percent 2-point shooting.
Daniel Outuru, Minnesota
The 6-10, 240-pound Oturu declared for the NBA draft shortly after the season ended and is projected to be the first Big Ten player taken, as high as No. 8 overall to the Charlotte Hornets according to NBADraft.net. Oturu worked his way up to lottery status during a breakout sophomore season in which he averaged 20.1 points and 11.3 rebounds. He showed he could score inside and out, making 19 3-pointers while shooting 36.5 percent from 3-point range. Oturu was a monster on the boards all season, posting double-doubles in 18 of 31 games he appeared in with Minnesota in 2019-20.
Jalen Smith, Maryland
Like Oturu, Smith was a big man who showed improved shooting range as a sophomore. The 6-10, 225-pound Smith averaged 15.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks as a sophomore, while making 32 3-pointers and shooting 36.8 percent from 3-point range. Smith has the ability to stretch defenses and is athletic enough to defend both inside and on the perimeter at the next level. He hasn’t declared for the NBA draft yet but could be a late first-round pick if he decides to come out.
Xavier Tillman, Michigan State
Tillman was the Big Ten’s defensive player of the year, averaging 13.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.2 steals in 31 games for the Spartans this season. The 6-8, 245-pound Tillman declared for the NBA draft last month and could work his way to being a late first-round pick. Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report rates Tillman as the 31st-best prospect in the draft, just outside of the first round.