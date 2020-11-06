Given Penn State’s geographical proximity to Maryland, it comes as no shock to learn the Nittany Lions lean heavily on the Mid-Atlantic state for recruiting.
This weekend, 17 players with Maryland ties will jog through the tunnel for the Nittany Lions as Penn State hosts East Division-foe Maryland.
When it comes to home state pride, Penn State wide receiver Daniel George of Oxon Hill, Maryland, said there’s lighthearted banter amongst Nittany Lions’ players about their respective locales.
“It’s really funny because there are like pockets of people like Jersey guys, DMV (District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia) guys, Pittsburgh guys, it’s like a battle,” George said. “Guys like Rasheed (Walker), Tariq (Castro-Fields), we all jell together. It’s good when we’re at practice because we can get good work, we can use the same lingo. We understand each other when we’re talking trash and stuff.”
Penn State wide receiver Cam Sullivan-Brown played high school football at St. Vincent Pallotti High School, which is located just 12 miles from the University of Maryland. The Terrapins were one of Sullivan-Brown’s many suitors during his recruitment process.
Penn State’s presence in Prince George’s County, coupled with Marylanders’ football success with the Nittany Lions, made the school a strong draw.
“There’s a lot of people from where I’m from who have been to Penn State and succeeded, like Marcus Allen,” Sullivan-Brown said. “I just kind of follow in those footsteps.”
Sullivan-Brown said the game-day atmosphere at Penn State and his connection with the program didn’t hurt, either.
“Coming to the campus and talking to the coaches and feeling the family atmosphere, coming to Beaver Stadium and seeing that atmosphere (was) crazy,” Sullivan-Brown said. “That’s what kind of made me lean toward going to Penn State, and I feel like I made the right choice.”
The Penn State-Maryland connection spans farther than just the athletes who will play on Saturday.
Seven-year Nittany Lions coach James Franklin coached at Maryland for two stints. From 2000-2004, he was the Terrapins wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator, and from 2008-2010 he held the title of associate head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Penn State co-offensive coordinator, tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Tyler Bowen played at Maryland, and he’s had coaching roles as a graduate assistant and student assistant head coach.
Bowen’s and Franklin’s paths crossed in College Park.
Penn State strength and conditioning coach, Dwight Galt III, began his coaching career at Maryland in 1989 and he left the program in 2011 to join Franklin when he took his first head coaching job at Vanderbilt.
Penn State holds a 40-2-1 series record against Maryland, with the Nittany Lions defeating the Terrapins, 59-0, in a highly anticipated Friday night matchup last season in College Park.
Both teams first met in 1917 and played frequently from 1960 to 1993. Penn State joined the Big Ten in 1990.
Maryland joined the Big Ten in 2014 expansion, and the two schools have played each year since. Maryland topped Penn State, 20-19, in 2014, Maryland’s first season in its new conference. The Nittany Lions have won five straight in the series.
Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher played prep football just 40 miles north of the University of Maryland at Owings Mills’ McDonogh School. He said he hasn’t put any additional pressure on himself to view this weekend’s game differently than any other he’s played for Penn State. However, he did admit a win would come with some perks.
“It’s cliché, but it’s just another game for me,” Mustipher said with a laugh. “I just want to get a win this week. That’s all I’m really focused on. Playing your home state, you definitely want to get a win for bragging rights. When you do go home, you don’t want to say that you lost to them, but that’s about it. At the end of the day, I just want to get a win this weekend.”