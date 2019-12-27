Penn State coach James Franklin didn’t have to look beyond the Big Ten to find his new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Penn State on Thursday announced Kirk Ciarrocca will replace former Nittany Lions offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne. Earlier this month, Rahne accepted a head coaching position at Old Dominion University.
Ciarrocca’s served as Minnesota’s offensive coordinator for the last three seasons.
“As you guys know, it’s not like this process started when Ricky left,” Franklin said Wednesday. “I’m constantly keeping lists. Michael Hazel helps me, putting studies together and studying data and backing up some of our thoughts with data and who we want to be and where we want to go. But (I) was able to narrow it down pretty quickly and then be able to hire Kirk.”
Ciarrocca’s offense this season produced two 1,000-yard receivers in Rashod Bateman (1,170 yards, 11 touchdowns) and Tyler Johnson (1,114 yards, 11 touchdowns). Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan has thrown for 2,975 yards and 28 touchdowns against six interceptions.
The Gophers’ rushing attack averages 175.7 yards per contest. Minnesota ranks fourth in the Big Ten in total offense (426.8 yards per game), and it’s tied for third in the conference with Penn State in scoring offense (34.3 points per game).
“Once the hire was made, I did a little bit of research,” Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford said. “You can’t help but look at what’s going to happen next. Obviously, I’d be lying if I said that I knew all these things about him, but, at the same time, I know he has a great track record. I’ve seen what he’s done with the past teams he’s had.”
Clifford said Morgan contacted him via text message Thursday to offer his endorsement of Penn State’s new offensive coordinator.
“(It) just gave him a bunch of praise,” Clifford said of Morgan’s message about Ciarrocca. “It’s one thing to see the track record, but to hear it from a guy who’s been in the same room with him is definitely a sense of relief. The whole process is just a sense of relief to finally have it over with. I know Coach Franklin’s excited to have him here, too.”
Minnesota defeated Penn State, 31-26, on Nov. 9. The Golden Gophers accumulated 460 yards in the contest. Morgan was 18-of-20 for 339 yards with three touchdowns.
Ciarrocca, who has 18 years of coaching experience, is a native of Lewisberry. He graduated from Red Land High School and played defensive back at Juniata College.
“(He) grew up watching and supporting Penn State, and I think that’s important,” Franklin said. “He’s fired up about being here. His wife is fired up about coming back to Pennsylvania.”
In addition to Minnesota, Ciarrocca has also coached at Western Michigan, Delaware, Richmond, Rutgers and Temple.
“I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to work at a program as rich in tradition as Penn State University,” Ciarrocca said in a statement. “It is an honor and a privilege to join Coach Franklin’s staff and to work alongside such a successful head football coach. Having grown up a Penn State fan, I am humbled by the opportunity to serve as your offensive coordinator. My family and I are overjoyed to be coming home to Happy Valley.”