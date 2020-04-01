PSU hoops gets transfer from Binghamton

Penn State’s men’s basketball program further extended its reach into the Philadelphia area as it landed transfer guard Sam Sessoms.
The 6-foot sophomore comes to Penn State after spending the first two years of his collegiate career at Binghamton University, coached by former Susquehanna player Tommy Dempsey.
Sessoms announced his commitment in a 33-second video he uploaded to Twitter on Monday evening. He’ll have to sit out the 2020-21 season due to the NCAA’s transfer rules.
“I’ve been overlooked, counted out, doubted, before I had my chance,” Sessoms said in the video. “I had to learn how to face adversity, overcome poverty, fight for my own, be a dog. That all started here in West Philadelphia. They said I couldn’t compete against the best, but I did that. They said that I couldn’t score 1,000 points, but I did that twice. I bet they didn’t think I could do this, but I did that, too. Next year, I’ll be attending Penn State University.”
Sessoms led the America East Conference with 19.4 points per game this season, and he shot 41.5% (208-of-501) from the field.
The Shipley School alumnus scored 20 or points in 15 contests, and he posted a career-high 40 points against Boston University last December. Sessoms connected on 64 of his 203 attempts from 3-point territory (31.5 percent).
Sessoms started in 32 games as a freshman and recorded 17.8 points per game.
Penn State went 21-10 overall including 11-9 in the Big Ten last season. The Nittany Lions appeared in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for 10 weeks.
Bucknell also had a transfer announce he was joining the Bison on Monday.
Miles Latimer posted on Twitter than he was transferring from Stony Brook to Bucknell.
Latimer, a sophomore, played in 65 games and started 55 with the Seawolves over the past two seasons. He averaged 8.8 points per game, and has 574 career points.
Latimer, a 6-3 guard, shot 37.1 percent from the field, and 36.6 percent from 3-point range during his time at Stony Brook.