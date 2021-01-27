STATE COLLEGE — If Penn State were to hold its annual Blue-White spring football scrimmage today, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour said Beaver Stadium would be able to accommodate 2,500 fans.
The spring football showcase, however, is scheduled annually for April, and much could change between now and then.
“I think that’s too early to tell right now in terms of what are the conditions going to be,” Barbour said on Tuesday. “If it were to be today, it would be limited to about 2,500 in Beaver Stadium. The Big Ten right now, I don’t know whether they have purview over spring games, but if they did, it would be limited to families of players and staff.”
Penn State’s spring football was cut short last season as the nation grappled with the new reality of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The landscape for this year’s spring practices will look vastly different than in the years past as the Nittany Lions attempt to make it through this year’s training unscathed. Penn State and Rutgers were the only two Big Ten programs to play their nine regular-season games uninterrupted.
While Barbour said she has not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine, certain members of the Nittany Lions’ athletic department have.
“Pennsylvania is still on 1A, which is primarily for health care workers and first responders,” she said. “So within that, our athletic trainers and our doctors have been vaccinated.”
Penn State’s athletic department includes 31 teams, 15 of which — including men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s hockey and men’s and women’s gymnastics — are on campus competing and training. Penn State’s wrestling and women’s volleyball teams have yet to begin their seasons because of COVID-19 outbreaks.
“The fact that football was our only sport to compete in the fall, we’ve been trying to use those lessons,” Barbour said. “A lot of our head coaches have contacted James (Franklin) about, ‘What did you do?’”
The expectation is that Penn State’s football team will practice this spring unless coronavirus rates in the state or outbreaks among the team dictate otherwise.
“When I say spring ball, I’m talking about winter conditioning and training for our football student-athletes,” Barbour said. “So I don’t know if you want to call that official or not, but just like with all of our sports, we’re going to continue to train, and if it’s appropriate in a particular sport, compete.”
One of the lessons learned from playing this fall, Penn State coach James Franklin said, was learning to adapt and adjust to the challenges that accompany playing during the pandemic. He and his assistants will draw upon those experiences as they hope to get the most of their spring practices.
“We’re as planned out as we possibly can be,” Franklin said last week. “(The thing) we’re going to have to do a good job of is being flexible. I think that’s something that we did a better job probably the second half of the season … How do you balance what you have to do from a health and welfare standpoint based on what the doctors are recommending? What do you have to do from a state of Pennsylvania, from a Penn State from a Big Ten, from an NCAA perspective?”