PSU infielder Homer plans to return in 2021

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s baseball season abruptly ended on a mid-March Thursday evening in Oxford, Ohio.
The halt brought about by the coronavirus pandemic cut short several Nittany Lions’ careers, but the NCAA subsequently granted all spring sports athletes an extra year of eligibility.
Penn State’s 2020 roster included three seniors in Mason Nadeau, Jacob Padilla and Gavin Homer, one of whom plans to return to the team next season.
Homer, in a video chat with GoPSUSports baseball play-by-play broadcaster Brian Tripp, announced his intention to return to the program for the extra season.
“For me, personally, I just want to play the game as long as it allows me to,” Homer said. “I’ve got two years in, and I felt like we really had some unfinished business. So when I got news that they were granting the extra year, I was excited to accept it. I’m just excited to get back on campus and get back to work with the boys.”
Homer, a second baseman, arrived in State College in 2019 via Kellogg Community College. The Battle Creek, Mich., native started 39 contests and ended his first year at Penn State tied for eighth all-time in program history with nine hit-by-pitches.
Homer recorded a .241 batting average, a .326 on-base percentage and a .414 slugging percentage in 2019. He tied for the team-high with four home runs, and he added 32 hits, 19 RBIs, 18 runs and seven stolen bases.
In 15 games this season, Homer thrived with a .429 batting average, a .529 on-base percentage and a .738 slugging percentage.
Nadeau and Padilla informed Tripp during the broadcast they would not return to Penn State for an extra season.
Last month during an interview with The Daily Item, Nadeau said he appreciated the NCAA’s flexibility, but, at the time, he hadn’t made up his mind.
Nadeau, a North Penn High alumnus, is a two-time academic All-Big Ten selection. He had a .251 batting average, a .344 slugging percentage and a .335 on-base percentage during his Penn State career. He tallied 75 hits, 39 RBIs, 21 stolen bases and 51 runs.
Nadeau told Tripp arriving at his decision wasn’t easy.
“It was definitely a tough decision, but I had a great job lined up that I actually accepted over the spring break trip with Aldi Food, so I’ll be in their district manager training program starting in August,” he told Tripp. “It was a great opportunity, and a difficult one to pass up.”
For Padilla, a catcher, familial obligations influenced his decision not to return. The Murray State College (Oklahoma) transfer, ended his Penn State career with a .211 batting average, 20 hits, 14 runs and 14 walks in 35 games.
“The No. 1 reason is my wife is pregnant, so I have to move on and be a dad,” Padilla told Tripp. “I told her, whenever the baseball thing is over — no matter how it ended — I had to go right back home to her.”