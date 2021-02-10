After beginning the season with three consecutive wins, No. 3 Penn State wrestling’s momentum has been halted just days before the Nittany Lions were set to host No. 1 Iowa in one of the year’s most anticipated dual meets in the nation.
Iowa on Monday announced a pause in wrestling team activities following positive COVID-19 tests within the program.
“We are appreciative of the Iowa medical staff, and respect the decision to pause activities. We will continue to follow Big Ten protocols, and look forward to a return to training and competition,” Iowa coach Tom Brands said in a statement.
No. 1 Iowa bested No. 2 Penn State, 19-17, in last year meet at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Penn State beat Indiana (24-15), No. 13 Northwestern (29-13) and Wisconsin (34-6) since it began the season on Jan. 30. The Nittany Lions have also battled their COVID-19 issues that forced the team to begin two weeks after its scheduled Jan. 16 start date.
The Nittany Lions added Wisconsin after their Feb. 7 meet against Michigan was postponed following positive SAR-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 tests. SAR-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 is a highly infectious variant strain of the coronavirus.
Penn State’s next match is scheduled for Feb. 19 at No. 12 Ohio State.
Cash money
Penn State’s women’s basketball team is in the midst of a four-game win streak in part from the contributions of forward Johnasia Cash. The Nittany Lions’ first-year transfer (Southern Methodist) received recognition as the Big Ten Player of the Week after a dominant stretch of play.
Cash averaged 22.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game in wins against Nebraska (85-74) and Wisconsin (98-74).
Although she played just 16 minutes in Penn State’s (8-7, 5-6 Big Ten) Sunday win against the Badgers, Cash still managed to score a team second-best 18 points to go with four rebounds and four steals. She was 8 of 11 on her shots from the field.
“So impressed and proud of our team tonight,” Penn State coach Carolyn Kieger said after the win against Wisconsin. “That was a complete team victory from top to bottom.”
Cash posted a team-high 27 points and 19 rebounds in the Nittany Lions win against the Cornhuskers last Thursday.
Penn State’s four-game conference win streak is the longest-active among Big Ten teams. The Nittany Lions have defeated Illinois, Purdue, Nebraska and Wisconsin during that span.
The Nittany Lions visit No. 15 Indiana at 3 p.m. today.
Ring bearers
Penn State’s Super Bowl-winners alumni club welcomed three new members on Sunday after Tampa Bay defeated Kansas City, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV.
Wide receiver Chris Godwin, offensive tackle Donovan Smith and center A.Q. Shipley became the latest Nittany Lions to win a Super Bowl ring.
Godwin recorded two catches for 9 yards and was targeted four times. Smith helped spearhead a Tampa Bay offensive line that cleared the way for 145 yards rushing by Buccaneers’ backs and yielded just one sack.
Shipley didn’t play, as he’s currently on injured reserve.
“I think everybody believed we could win,” said Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, a Michigan alumnus. “Really, all year, we believed in ourselves. Our coaches believed in us, we believed in ourselves. We were going up against a great team tonight and (I am) just happy we got the job done.”
Godwin, Smith and Shipley now give Penn State a total of 44 Super Bowl winners. Penn State is tied for No. 2 with Miami, Notre Dame and Tennessee in the statistic. Southern California claims the top spot, as 48 Trojan alumni have won Super Bowl rings.
Former Penn State offensive lineman Stefan Wisniewski started the game for Kansas City.
