Since Will Levis transferred to Kentucky, Penn State returns just two quarterbacks who have played at the college level.
Of those two, only one — two-year starter Sean Clifford — has completed a collegiate pass attempt. Nittany Lions reserve Ta’Quan Roberson is 0-for-1 in passing attempts over the last two seasons.
Penn State signed Christian Veilleux, an early enrollee, during its most recent recruiting cycle, giving the Nittany Lions three scholarship signal callers on their roster. Ideally, Penn State coach James Franklin said, “You’d like to be at five scholarship quarterbacks all the time.”
The NCAA transfer portal could provide the Nittany Lions with much-needed depth, but Franklin, a former college quarterback at East Stroudsburg, said he isn’t going to add one solely for the sake of doing so.
“I also think there’s some opportunities, as well, for us to still kind of look into the transfer market from a competition standpoint, from a depth standpoint, from a lot of different perspectives,” Franklin said. “But it’s got to be the right fit, and it’s got to make sense from a lot of different levels.”
Penn State this offseason hasn’t shied away from turning to the NCAA transfer portal to address the lack of depth at positions. The Nittany Lions brought in defensive line transfers Derrick Tangelo and Arnold Ebiketie, along with defensive back John Dixon. They also added offensive lineman Eric Wilson and running back John Lovett.
Franklin said should he add a quarterback via the transfer portal, that player will have to possess the same qualities that made the aforementioned players attractive.
“From a transfer portal standpoint, it’s about going out and finding a guy that can come in and compete and has some experience,” Franklin said. “We’ll see how that goes. But we’re open to the topic, and we’re open to discussing it, but we have to make sure we’re bringing the right person in here not only from an academic fit but from a cultural fit and also from a competitive perspective.”
Hope remains for Blue-White spring game
Penn State this spring will attempt to participate in their NCAA-allotted 15 practices. The 15th, traditionally, is the annual Blue-White spring football scrimmage played at Beaver Stadium.
Last year, the coronavirus pandemic prevented the program from having a Blue-White scrimmage, but Franklin remains hopeful about having one this spring.
“There are still some conversations that are still being worked through, and we hope to make an announcement here soon rather than later,” he said. “From a football perspective, from an athletic department perspective, and then, obviously, always aligned with President (Eric) Barron and Old Main. So we’ll wait until that’s announced, from that perspective.”
Whether Penn State will hold a semi-normal Blue-White scrimmage with scale-back fan attendance remains to be seen, but Franklin said the team’s Friday and Saturday practices will include scrimmages, as he and his staff will take full advantage of the opportunities afforded them this spring.
“I think for us, our entire focus is on what we can do to best position us for next year, and we want to try to be able to get back as close to normal as we possibly can for next season,” Franklin said. “I think a lot of things are trending in that direction nationally, as well as in our state.
Cain could return this spring
Penn State starting running back Noah Cain suffered a season-ending leg injury against Indiana in Week 1, but Franklin is optimistic the sophomore can return to the practice field at some point this spring.
Cain exited Penn State’s contest against the Hoosiers last October during the first series of the opening game.
“With Noah, we think probably the second half of spring ball we’ll get some work out of him,” Franklin said. “It’s hard to predict how much, obviously a lot could change over a three- or four-week period of time, so we’ll see. I was out there doing my old-man workout walking around campus and then around the practice facility and saw him out there with our trainers doing rehab and things like that. We fully expect him back. When that is, is hard to say.”