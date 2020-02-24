The Daily Item
UNIVERSITY PARK – The Penn State Nittany Lions erased a two-goal deficit with three unanswered goals en route to a 3-2 victory against No. 18 Minnesota, including two goals in a 31 second span midway through the third period during their Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday night at Pegula Ice Arena.
The Nittany Lions improve to 20-10-4 on the year and 12-8-4-1 in conference play while Minnesota falls to 14-12-6 overall and 9-7-6-4 in Big Ten action.
The Nittany Lions increased their lead over the Gophers and Ohio State to four points entering the final weekend of the regular season.
The Gophers opened the scoring as Sammy Walker ripped in a rebound to the right of the crease after Bryce Brodzinski’s initial shot was turned aside for the 1-0 edge at 2:57 of the first period.
Minnesota extended the lead late in the opening frame as Jackson LaCombe finished out front on a behind the net feed from Nathan Burke for the 2-0 margin at 18:45.
Penn State cut the deficit in half midway through the second period as junior Evan Barratt cleaned up a rebound after senior Liam Folkes’ initial bid was turned aside for the 2-1 score at 12:18 of the middle frame.
The Nittany Lions wasted little time erasing the deficit completely midway through the third period using a 31-second spurt to take the 3-2 lead following goals from senior Nikita Pavlychev and freshman Kevin Wall.