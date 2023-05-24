Penn State's football team will officially close the 2023 regular season with a primetime matchup against Michigan State on Black Friday, Nov. 24, a day ahead of the date originally scheduled, the universities announced Wednesday.
The Nittany Lions and Spartans will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on NBC. The game will be played at Ford Field in Detroit, the home stadium of the NFL's Detroit Lions.
It is the third night game that has officially been set for Penn State this fall.
The Nittany Lions' opener on Sept. 2 against West Virginia is also a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on NBC.
The annual Whiteout game is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Sept. 23 against Iowa. That game will be aired on CBS.