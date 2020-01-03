STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s first trip to the Cotton Bowl in 44 seasons netted positive results as the Nittany Lions earned a 53-39 win to cap the season at 11-2. The two-touchdown win also improved Penn State to 3-0-1 in the Texas-based bowl.
Penn State relied on a run-heavy game plan to nab the victory. The Nittany Lions accumulated 396 yards rushing to tally their highest ground total of the season. The Cotton Bowl marked the second time this season Penn State’s ground game eclipsed the 300-yard rushing mark. The unit produced 331 yards against Idaho in the season opener.
The win capped Penn State’s third 11-win season in four years and likely secured a season-ending top-10 ranking by the Associated Press.
Memphis quarterback Brady White exploited the Nittany Lions’ secondary for 454 yards — his most productive passing output of the season — but Garrett Taylor and Marquis Wilson recorded interceptions. White also failed to tally a passing touchdown despite his gaudy efforts through the air.
Journey Brown erupted for a career-high 202 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Brown’s 202 yards rushing set a Penn State bowl record. The redshirt sophomore had chunk plays of 56, 44, 32, 20 and 18 yards and finished with a 12.6 yards-per-rush average.
Brown was named the Cotton Bowl’s offensive most valuable player.
Freshman running back Noah Cain returned to Penn State’s running back rotation. He finished with 92 yards rushing on 15 carries and scored on a pair of 1-yard runs. Cain’s two touchdowns upped his season’s total to eight, which set a Penn State freshman running back record.
Penn State sophomore linebacker Micah Parsons posted the most impressive outing of his career en route to claiming Cotton Bowl defensive most valuable player honors. Parsons ended with 14 tackles – including three for a loss – two sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups.
The Harrisburg native pressured White late in the third quarter which forced the Tigers quarterback to lose control of the football. Penn State safety Garrett Taylor intercepted the football and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown.
On Tuesday, Penn State redshirt sophomore wide receiver/return specialist KJ Hamler announced he will declare for the upcoming NFL draft. Hamler led the Nittany Lions with 904 yards and eight touchdowns this season.
Women’s basketball
The Nittany Lions dropped a pair of Big Ten contests last week to fall to 6-7 on the season and 0-2 in conference games.
Minnesota defeated Penn State, 81-74, on Saturday. Michigan earned an 82-48 win on Tuesday.
Penn State junior guard Kamaria McDaniel led all scorers with 31 points against the Golden Gophers. Senior guard Siyeh Frazier added 21 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals. Freshman guard Makenna Marisa chipped in with 12 points, six rebounds and three steals.
The Nittany Lions were 26 of 80 (32.5 percent) from the field and 20 of 25 (80 percent) from the free-throw line.
McDaniel and Frazier each posted 16 points in the Nittany Lions’ loss to the Wolverines. Penn State shot 17 of 54 from the field (31.5 percent) and tallied 22 points in the paint.
McDaniel’s 18.8 points per game rank her third in the Big Ten in scoring. Marissa ranks third in Big Ten in free-throw percentage (.825).
The Nittany Lions visit Wisconsin (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) on Saturday.
Men’s basketball
Penn State hosted Cornell on Sunday for its last game of 2019 which also closed out the Nittany Lions’ non-conference slate of games. Penn State defeated Cornell, 90-59, to improve to 11-2 on the season.
Three Nittany Lions scored in double figures.
Senior forwards Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins scored 19 points apiece, and sophomore guard Myreon Jones tallied 18 points. Watkins also collected 10 rebounds to give him five double-doubles on the season.
The win upped the Nittany Lions’ home record to 9-0.
Penn State dropped one spot to No. 21 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday. The Nittany Lions received 312 votes.
Penn State travels to the Palestra on Saturday to take on Iowa (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten).