In the pre-COVID-19 world, this year’s Penn State-Ohio State matchup was scheduled to be played under the lights of the 107,000-seat Beaver Stadium on Oct. 24 before a White Out crowd.
In August, Big Ten officials in an attempt to minimize coronavirus risks, released a conference-only schedule with Penn State to play Ohio State on Nov. 7. Then the fall sports season was postponed.
A change of course, however, resumed the conference’s football season, and set Oct. 31 as the date for the Nittany Lions to play the Buckeyes.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Halloween, and College GameDay will be in State College to give the contest the national treatment, but this year’s contest will be unusually subdued as no fans will be allowed admittance to the game. Big Ten schools will be able to decide whether or not they’ll allow families of players.
“The White Outs are crazy,” No. 18 Penn State junior tight end Pat Freiermuth said on Tuesday. “It’s really hard to describe a Penn State White Out. I’m definitely going to miss those fans and everything. A White Out at Penn State on Halloween weekend would have been absolutely insane. But just like we preached this whole camp and everything, it goes back to the love of the game of football.”
Penn State is 6-6 in full-stadium White Outs. The Nittany Lions defeated Michigan, 28-21, in last year’s annual event. Penn State’s White Out custom began in 2004 when more than 20,000 students donned white for the Nittany Lions’ game against Purdue that year.
“I always tell people who have never been to Penn State, or they ask, ‘What’s your favorite venue to go watch a game?’ I love the SEC and LSU at night is great, but you go to Penn State at night when it’s a White Out with that student section, it’s as good of a scene as there is,” ESPN College GameDay co-host Kirk Herbstreit said. “And when Ohio State comes in there, it seems to be amped even a few more notches.”
Penn State last Saturday against Indiana played in front of just family members at Bloomington’s Memorial Stadium. Artificial crowd noise was pumped into the Hoosiers’ 52,626-seat football stadium.
Penn State senior safety Lamont Wade said Penn State’s coaching staff last week worked to instill in players that competing under abnormal conditions — such as nearly empty stadiums — should not be a distraction.
After playing on the road last week, Penn State will open its home schedule under similar circumstances.
“We established at the beginning of (last week) that these new circumstances aren’t going to be a factor,” Wade said. “So I don’t feel like those played a factor in anything at all, not one single part of the game.”
Saturday will give players from both teams the opportunity to play in a no-frills, straight-forward atmosphere.
“Coach (James) Franklin said that now this is actually like the purest form of the game,” Penn State senior defensive tackle Antonio Shelton said. “I don’t want to say that not having fans doesn’t make a difference. … But you’re really just so locked in on the game that you really don’t notice it.”
Franklin has coached in six White Outs during his tenure. Last year, he spoke about the energy that fills Beaver Stadium that not even he can tune out before the game begins.
“I tell people, literally, I’ll have that eight seconds where I’m standing there in the tunnel and you see it and you hear it, but you literally feel it,” Franklin said before last year’s White Out.
While this weekend’s Ohio State matchup will look far different than what Franklin and his players envisioned at the beginning of the year, Franklin said he’s just grateful for the opportunity his team has to play.
“Would you love for this community to have a White Out? Would you love for this fan base to have a White Out? And our players and specifically, our seniors? Yes. I think it’s one of the things that’s special about college football,” Franklin said. “But again, we’re also appreciative of the sacrifices and the compromises that were made to allow us to have a season.”