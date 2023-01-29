STATE COLLEGE — After last Monday’s 20-point drubbing at Rutgers, Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry offered a candid take on his squad’s effort. The second-year coach called his team soft.
Shrewsberry’s words appear to have been taken to heart as Penn State dominated Michigan in a lopsided 83-61 victory on Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center.
The Nittany Lions led for 38:26 for their largest margin of victory in a Big Ten contest this season, and the program’s largest win against the Wolverines.
“I challenged them after that game at Rutgers,” Shrewsberry said postgame. “But that’s what families do. They get on each other; they challenge each other, and they fight. They do what they need to do, but they’re still family, and there’s nobody else I’m rolling with. So I challenged them, and they responded.”
Four Nittany Lions scored in double figures, with Jalen Pickett leading the way with 25 points and eight rebounds. Seth Lundy contributed 22 points. Bucknell transfer Andrew Funk ended with 17 points, while Denver transfer Michael Henn recorded 10 points in his first career start with the program.
The Nittany Lions out rebounded the Wolverines 36-27.
Michigan guard Jett Howard led the Wolverines with 21 points, but the Nittany Lions held Hunter Dickinson — the Big Ten’s fourth-leading scorer — to six points in his lowest scoring output this year. Dickinson scored 17 in Michigan’s 10-point win against Penn State on Jan. 4.
“You have to credit (Henn), Caleb (Dorsey), Myles (Dread),” Pickett said. “They made it really tough for him. He’s a great player, so trying to hold him to six and two (rebounds), that’s just a credit to these guys and how hard they worked, and Coach Shrewsberry for drawing up another great game plan.”
Penn State (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) wasted little time dictating the flow against the Wolverines. Pickett accounted for 17 of the Nittany Lions’ first 26 points as Penn State led the Wolverines, 26-19, with eight minutes to play in the first period. He recorded his first miss of the game at the 8:01 mark in the first half.
Penn State answered every attempt the Wolverines made at stealing momentum.
Howard matched Pickett nearly shot for shot in the opening half as he accumulated 18 points by halftime. He connected on a 3-pointer with just under five minutes to play in the first half that cut Michigan’s (11-10, 5-5 Big Ten) deficit to one point. A trio of 3-pointers by Henn (two) and Lundy upped the advantage to 10 points, and a nine-point outburst by Funk helped send Penn State into halftime with a 49-32 lead spurred by an 18-2 run.
Penn State shot 61.3% (19 of 31) from the floor in the first half while the Wolverines shot 45.2% (14 of 31).
One of the Nittany Lions’ deficiencies this season has been slow starts to the second half. It cost them in a loss against Purdue earlier this month, and it marred the second half of their contest against the Scarlet Knights.
Penn State didn’t allow that to happen again Sunday. Lundy uncorked a 3-pointer just 15 seconds into the second half, and the Nittany Lions outscored the Wolverines, 24-9, through the first 10 minutes of the period to lead 73-41.
“They were raining threes,” Howard said. “I felt like they got in a rhythm. It’s hard to stop a team that is in rhythm already.”
Howard was limited to three points in the second half.
The Nittany Lions shot 54.4% from the floor, including making 13 of their 30 attempts from 3-point territory. Michigan was 25 of 59 from the floor (42.4%).
“They did a great job of preparation,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “Give credit to Coach Shrewsberry and his staff, and also give credit to the players (for) what they worked on and being so dialed in and executing their sets.”
Penn State is at No. 1 Purdue on Wednesday.