No. 3 Penn State returned to Rec Hall for the first time in nearly a year on Monday’s Senior Day for its regular-season finale against Maryland.
The Nittany Lions resoundingly won their lone regular-season meet at Rec Hall with a 44-0 win against the Terrapins. The Nittany Lions recorded three falls to lead Maryland, 23-0, at intermission.
Each of Penn State’s 10 wrestlers posted victories.
“It’s awesome,” Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young said of wrestling at home for the first time this season. “No one wants to be on the road traveling, all the workouts. Busing five hours get old really quick.”
Redshirt freshman Greg Kerkvliet (1-0) took the mat first for the Nittany Lions at 285 pounds in his debut as a Nittany Lion and pinned Garrett Kappes (1:12) for the night’s opening victory. Fellow freshman Robert Howard (2-1) recorded a pin (3:38) against Zach Spence at 125 pounds.
Third-ranked Bravo-Young (6-0) tallied a 24-13 major decision against Jackson Cockrell in the meet’s 133-pound bout. No. 2 Nick Lee (6-0) also picked up a 14-2 major decision over Danny Bertoni at 141 pounds.
At 149 pounds, Penn State’s Beau Bartlett (6-1) earned a 9-3 decision against Hunter Baxter. Nittany Lions’ grappler Luke Gardner (4-1) posted an 8-2 decision against Michael Doetsch at 157 pounds.
Penn State freshman No. 14 Joe Lee (4-2) pinned Jonathan Spadafora (5:56) at 156 pounds. Fifth-ranked 174-pound Carter Starocci (6-1) cruised in a 15-6 major decision against Phillip Spadafora.
Reigning 184-pound Big Ten champion Aaron Brooks (6-0) moved to 6-0 this season with an 18-5 major decision against Kyle Cochran. No. 16 Michael Beard (3-1) capped the dual meet with a 15-4 major decision against Jaron Smith.
Monday’s meet concluded a 6-0 regular season for the Nittany Lions that began on Jan. 30.
Penn State will now turn its focus to the Big Ten championship, which will be held March 6 and 7 at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College.
“I think the kids in our program have had a lot of experience growing up,” Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said. “They’ve been wrestling in state and national, and they’re just very competitive. A tournament is a tournament. A match is a match, and they’ll be ready to go.”