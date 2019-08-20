STATE COLLEGE — Penn State will begin the 2019 season ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll released on Monday afternoon.
The Nittany Lions received 651 points and are sandwiched between No. 14 Utah and No. 16 Auburn.
Clemson garnered 1,540 points, and 52 of 62 first-place votes to receive the program’s first preseason No. 1 ranking. Alabama (10 first-place votes), Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State make up the rest of the top five.
Seven Big Ten programs including Penn State and Ohio State landed in the AP Top 25: Michigan (No. 7), Michigan State (No. 18), Wisconsin (No. 19), Iowa (No. 20) and Nebraska (No. 24). The Big Ten’s seven teams paced all Power 5 programs.
Northwestern (63 votes) appeared in the others receiving votes category.
Penn State has four games this season against teams ranked in the poll. The Nittany Lions host Michigan (Oct. 19) and travel to Ohio State (Nov. 23), Michigan State (Oct. 26) and Iowa (Oct. 12).
Penn State began the 2018 season ranked No. 10 and ended the year ranked No. 17. Penn State ranks No. 9 all-time in the FBS with a total of 631 weeks ranked in the AP Top 25.
Monday’s No. 15 ranking is consistent with other preseason poll rankings for Penn State. The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 14 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, and they debuted at No. 17 Sports Illustrated’s preseason poll.
Penn State opens its season against Idaho at home on Aug 31.
Clemson’s rise under coach Dabo Swinney has been uncommon in college football. The school won the national championship in 1981, but mostly it had resided on a tier well below the traditional national powers. Clemson football was usually good and sometimes excellent, but never this.
Last season’s championship made Clemson just the 12th school with at least three AP titles since the poll started in 1936.
Clemson’s latest accomplishment is not much of an accomplishment at all to Swinney.
“It just doesn’t matter,” he said Monday after practice about being preseason No. 1. “Unless they bring us a trophy.”
The Tigers enter 2019 with a 15-game winning streak and eight straight double-digit victory seasons. Since 2015, when they lost the national championship game to Alabama, the Tigers are 55-4.
Nick Saban’s Alabama dynasty, with five national titles in a 10-year span, has finally met its match. The Tide is also 55-4 in the last four seasons.
Clemson and Alabama have split the last four national championships, played in the last four playoffs and are poised to make it five straight. This will be the third time since 2016 the Tigers and Tide have started the season Nos. 1 and 2 in the Top 25. Beginning with 2015, when Alabama and Clemson occupied the top two spots in the last four AP polls of the season, the Tide and Tigers have been Nos. 1 and 2 in some order 22 times.
Last year’s Clemson team was highlighted by a defensive line that had three starters selected in the first round of the NFL draft, and a fourth taken in round four.
The Tigers have some rebuilding to do on that side of the ball, but recent history suggests reinforcements are ready. This year Lawrence and the offense will be the headliners. The first freshman quarterback in more than three decades to lead a team to a national championship, Lawrence will be joined by star receivers Tee Higgins (12 touchdowns) and Justyn Ross (nine touchdowns) and game-breaking running back Travis Etienne (8.1 yards per carry).
Alabama returns quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, and an array of weapons, too. As a new season starts, college football fans best be prepared for Tide vs. Tigers V.
The Top 25 is sponsored by Regions Bank this season, the first time the poll has ever had a presenting sponsor.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.