Running back Noah Cain is likely to depart the Penn State football program, according to a report by On3’s senior national college football reporter Matt Zenitz.
“Penn State running back Noah Cain has entered the transfer portal, @on3sports has learned. Ran for 350 yards this season,” Zenitz tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.
Cain, a former four-star prospect from Nittany Lions’ 2019 recruiting class by 247Sports, played in 23 games during his three seasons with the program. The junior rushed for 806 yards and 12 touchdowns on 193 career carries. He averaged 4.2 yards per carry.
Cain played in 12 games last season, and began the year as the Nittany Lions’ starting running back before being supplanted by Keyvone Lee. He ran for 350 yards and four touchdowns on 106 carries last year. Cain recorded 28 yards on five carries against Arkansas in the Outback Bowl in what appears to be his final contest as a Nittany Lion.
Cain started his Penn State career with a stellar freshman season in 2019 in which he finished with 443 yards rushing and eight touchdowns. His rushing and touchdown totals ranked second that year behind starter Journey Brown. Although he was just a freshman, Cain was featured heavily in the Nittany Lions rushing attack. He was elevated to the role of starter before suffering an injury against Michigan State late that season.
Cain began 2020 as Penn State’s starting running back before suffering a season-ending injury against Indiana in the season opener that limited him to just four carries that season. Nagging injuries continued to plague him in 2021.
With Cain’s departure, Penn State will carry scholarship running backs Lee, Caziah Holmes and Devyn Ford into the 2022 season. Penn State also added five-star running back Nick Singleton and four-star running back Kaytron Allen to the roster during last month’s early signing period.