Running back Keyvone Lee will head elsewhere to conclude his collegiate playing career.
On Friday, the former Nittany Lions starter announced he will enter the NCAA transfer portal.
“I’m officially in the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility left,” Lee posted to Twitter.
Lee played in Penn State’s first five games of the 2022 season before missing the rest of the year with an unspecified injury. In the lead-up to the Rose Bowl, Penn State coach James Franklin said Lee would be available for the contest.
The third-year Florida native pulled in a game-winning touchdown reception in Penn State’s season-opening win against Purdue. He opened the year as the Nittany Lions starting running back before being supplanted by Nicholas Singleton in Week 3 at Auburn.
After 40 yards on 10 carries against Northwestern in Week 5, Lee only logged one carry a week later at Michigan. The contest against the Wolverines marked Lee’s last appearance of the season.
In 2021, Lee paced Penn State’s rushing efforts with 530 yards throughout 13 games. He started four contests. Lee averaged 4.9 yards per carry and reached the end zone twice that season. As a freshman in 2020, the 6-foot, 225-pound running back recorded three starts had 438 yards with four touchdowns.