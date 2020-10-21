STATE COLLEGE — Four days before No. 8 Penn State travels to Indiana for the teams’ delayed season opener, the Nittany Lions unveiled a depth chart that features a true freshman starting at wide receiver.
Sophomore Noah Cain is atop the depth chart at running back after it was announced redshirt junior Journey Brown is unavailable due to an undisclosed medical issue. Cain logged one start in 2019 and ended the season with 443 yards rushing and eight touchdowns.
Listed behind Cain at running back are sophomore Devyn Ford, and freshmen Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee are separated with an “OR” designation.
“I think (running backs) Coach (Ja’Juan) Seider has done a really good job of not only recruiting but also developing at that position,” Penn State coach James Franklin said Tuesday. “There’s obviously an identity and a mentality at that position.”
Also notable is freshman wide receiver Parker Washington’s listing as a starter. He shares a starting role with junior Jahan Dotson and redshirt junior Cam Sullivan-Brown. The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Washington signed with Penn State as a four-star wide receiver from Richmond, Texas.
“With Parker, he’s a very mature young man,” Franklin said. “He’s a very smart young man. The offense kind of makes sense to him, and he can connect the dots with some things. He’s got a mature approach to meetings and practice. He’s almost built like a running back in a lot of ways, and he’s got elite ball skills and body control.”
Defensively, Penn State replaces three starters at linebacker after the departures of Jan Johnson, Micah Parsons and Cam Brown.
Parsons in August announced he would not play in 2020 because of coronavirus concerns, choosing instead to focus on the 2021 NFL draft.
Junior Jesse Luketa replaces Parsons at outside linebacker, while redshirt junior Ellis Brooks and sophomore Brandon Smith will start at middle and outside linebacker, respectively.
Earlier this week, Luketa was named one of Penn State’s eight captains.
“Having the opportunity to be voted as a captain by my peers is an honor, especially here at such a prestigious institution,” Luketa said Tuesday.
Redshirt freshman cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is listed as a starting cornerback along with senior Tariq Castro-Fields.
Ford is listed as the Week 1 starting kickoff returner, with senior safety Lamont Wade pegged as the off-returner.
Week 1 starters (at Indiana, 3:30 p.m., on Fox Sports 1):
Offense
Wide receiver: Jahan Dotson (jr.), KeAndre Lambert-Smith (fr.), Jaden Dottin (fr.).
Tight end: Pat Freiermuth (jr.), Brenton Strange (r-fr.), Zack Kuntz (r-so.), Theo Johnson (fr.).
Left tackle: Rasheed Walker (r-so.), Will Fries (r-sr.), Des Holmes (r-jr.).
Left guard: Mike Miranda (r-jr.), Des Holmes (r-jr.), Sal Wormley (r-fr.).
Center: Michal Menet (r-sr.), Mike Miranda (r-jr.), Juice Scruggs (r-so.).
Right guard: C.J. Thorpe (r-jr.), Des Holmes (r-jr.), Anthony Whigan (r-jr.).
Right tackle: Will Fries (r-sr.), Caedan Wallace (r-fr.), Bryce Effner (r-so.).
Wide receiver: Cam Sullivan-Brown (r-jr.), Daniel George (r-so.), TJ Jones (r-fr.).
Wide receiver: Parker Washington (fr.), Isaac Lutz (r-sr.), Justin Weller (r-jr.).
Quarterback: Sean Clifford (r-jr.), Will Levis (r-so.), Ta’Quan Roberson (r-fr.).
Running back: Noah Cain (so.), Devyn Ford (so.), Caziah Holmes (fr.) OR Keyvone Lee (fr.).
Defense
Defensive end: Shaka Toney (r-sr.), Adisa Isaac (so.), Nick Tarburton (r-so.).
Defensive tackle: PJ Mustipher (jr.), Hakeem Beamon (r-fr.), Dvon Ellies (r-fr.), Coziah Izzard (fr.).
Defensive tackle: Antonio Shelton (r-sr.), Fred Hansard (r-jr.), Judge Culpepper (r-so.).
Defensive end: Jayson Oweh (r-so.), Shane Simmons (r-sr.), Smith Vilbert (r-fr.).
Outside linebacker: Jesse Luketa (jr.), Lance Dixon (r-fr.), Curtis Jacobs (fr.).
Middle linebacker: Ellis Brooks (r-jr.), Jesse Luketa (jr.), Charlie Katshir (r-so.).
Outside linebacker: Brandon Smith (so.), Curtis Jacobs (fr.), Lance Dixon (r-fr.).
Cornerback: Tariq Castro-Fields (sr.), Marquis Wilson (so.), Daequan Hardy (r-fr.).
Safety: Jaquan Brisker (sr.), Jonathan Sutherland (r-jr.), Tyler Rudolph (r-fr.).
Safety: Lamont Wade (sr.), Ja’Ayir Brown (jr.), Trent Gordon (r-so.).
Cornerback: Joey Porter Jr. (r-fr.), Keaton Ellis (so.) OR Daequan Hardy (r-fr.).
Special teams
Punter: Jordan Stout (r-jr.), Levi Forrest (fr.), Jake Pinegar (jr.).
Kicker (field goal): Jake Pinegar (jr.), Jordan Stout (r-jr.), Levi Forrest (fr.).
Kicker (kickoff): Jordan Stout (r-jr.), Levi Forrest (fr.), Jake Pinegar (jr.).
Holder: Jordan Stout (r-jr.), Rafael Checa (r-so.), Levi Forrest (fr.).
Long snapper: Chris Stoll (r-jr.), Michael Wright (fr.), Max Chizmar (r-jr.).
Returner (kickoff): Devyn Ford (so.), Lamont Wade (sr.), Parker Washington (fr.).
Off Returner (kickoff): Lamont Wade (sr.), Devyn Ford (sophomore), Noah Cain (sophomore).
Punt returner: Jahan Dotson (jr.), Parker Washington (freshman), Marquis Wilson (sophomore).