Penn State announced its 2020-21 Big Ten schedule Wednesday, and the Nittany Lions open conference play on the road at No. 25 Michigan on Dec. 13.
No. 8 Illinois travels to the Bryce Jordan Center on Dec. 23, and Penn State closes out the calendar year with a trip to Indiana on Dec. 30.
The first half of January includes a trio of home games as the Nittany Lions host No. 7 Wisconsin (Jan. 3), Michigan (Jan. 9) and No. 24 Rutgers (Jan. 12). Penn State visits No. 23 Ohio State on Jan. 6.
The Nittany Lions are on the road for the second part of January with road games at Purdue (Jan. 17), Illinois (Jan. 20) and Nebraska (Jan. 30). They’ll break up those trips with a home contest against Northwestern on Jan. 23.
Penn State hosts four opponents in February in Maryland (Feb. 5), Nebraska (Feb. 14), Ohio State (Feb. 18) and Purdue (Feb. 26). The Nittany Lions travel to Wisconsin (Feb. 2), No. 13 Michigan State (Feb. 9) and No. 5 Iowa (Feb. 21).
Penn State concludes its home regular-season slate against Minnesota on March 3 and closes out the 2020-21 regular season at Maryland on March 7.
Earlier this week, Penn State announced a four-game home non-conference schedule that includes games against Drexel (Nov. 25), the Virginia Military Institute (Nov. 28), Virginia Commonwealth University (Dec. 2) and Seton Hall (Dec. 6).
Penn State travels to Virginia Tech on Dec. 8 for a matchup in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
The Nittany Lions went 21-10 overall with an 11-9 record in conference games last season. They received a No. 4 seed in the Big Ten tournament, and were poised to appear in their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011. Both the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.