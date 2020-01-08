STATE COLLEGE — Penn State national champion Anthony Cassar will be sidelined for the rest of the wrestling season with an injury.
Cassar, a senior, won a heavyweight (285) national championship and a heavyweight Big Ten title last season. He earned accolades as a First-Team All-Big Ten and a First-Team All-American selection and compiled a 30-1 record during his junior campaign.
In 2017-18, Cassar recorded a 16-2 record and went 5-2 in Big Ten dual matches. He was named the Big Ten’s Wrestler of the Week for the week of Feb. 6.
The Rocky Hill, New Jersey native missed the 2015-16 and the 2016-17 seasons with an injury. Cassar finished his freshman season with a 15-8 unattached record.