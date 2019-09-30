Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford’s 287 yards passing in the first half against Maryland not only set a school record, but it also landed the first-year starter conference-wide recognition.
Monday morning, the Big Ten conference named Clifford its co-offensive Player of the Week for his efforts in Penn State's 59-0 shutout of Maryland on Friday.
“Offensively, I thought Sean was on fire,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said after the win. “(He) really handled being on the road for the first time and a Big Ten environment. Thought the environment there to start the game was challenging, as well, and I thought we handled it really well.”
Clifford finished 26 of 31 passing for a career-high 398 yards and three touchdowns against one interception. He added another 54 yards rushing and one touchdown. On the season, the redshirt sophomore is 70-for-106 passing with 1,179 yards and nine touchdowns and one interception.
Clifford began Friday’s contest by throwing nine consecutive completions – including two touchdowns – for 166 yards. He tallied an 8-yard scoring run on Penn State’s first offensive play from scrimmage.
“The big thing – and we said this going into the game – is that we needed to affect the quarterback,” Maryland coach Mike Locksley said. “We’re a pressure defense and for whatever reason, we didn’t necessarily affect him. He made some quick decisions, got the ball to (KJ Hamler), who’s a big-time player and we knew that he had the capability. Again, when you let a guy that you know is a game plan wrecker affect your game plan, that’s why I said we were out-coached.”
Clifford’s 1,179 yards passing rank second in the Big Ten behind Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke (1,325), and his 185.6 quarterback rating is only topped by Ohio State’s Justin Fields (194.4) and Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan (202.1).
Morgan is the other recipient of this week’s Big Ten honor. Morgan was 21 of 22 passing for 396 yards and four touchdowns in Minnesota’s 38-31 win against Purdue on Saturday.