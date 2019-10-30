STATE COLLEGE – Three Penn State football players emerged as national award semifinalists on Tuesday.
Penn State redshirt sophomore wide receiver KJ Hamler was announced as a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, while junior defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and sophomore linebacker Micah Parsons earned distinction as Bednarik Award semifinalists.
Hamler paces the Nittany Lions receiving corps with 620 yards and eight touchdowns. He owns a 21-game reception streak and has caught a touchdown in five consecutive games.
The Maxwell Award is given to college football’s best player at the end of the season.
Gross-Matos has tallied a team-leading 9.5 tackles for loss through eight games. He’s accumulated 26 tackles and is tied with redshit junior defensive end Shaka Toney for a team-best 5.5 sacks.
Parsons’ 57 tackles this year leads all Penn State defenders. He’s recorded double-digit tackling efforts in three games and posted 12 tackles last week against Michigan State. Parsons accumulated 14 tackles on Oct. 19 against Michigan.
Named after former Penn State and Philadelphia Eagles player Chuck Bednarik, the Bednarik Award is given annually to college football’s defensive player of the year.