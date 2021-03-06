STATE COLLEGE – Penn State will send four wrestlers into tonight’s semifinal round of the Big Ten Championships: top-seeded Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds) and Aaron Brooks (184), two-seed Nick Lee (141) three-seed Carter Starocci (174).
Brooks is the reigning Big Ten champion at 184 pounds. He will face Rutgers’ John Poznanski (five seed) in the semifinals.
Saturday’s semifinal and wrestlebacks rounds begin at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
Bravo-Young earned a 9-3 decision against Purdue’s Jacob Rundell (nine seed). Bravo-Young draws Northwestern’s Chris Cannon (four seed) on Saturday night.
Lee picked up a 17-1 technical fall (3:12) win against Ohio State’s Dylan D`Emilio (seven seed), and he’ll face Rutgers’ Sebastian Rivera (three seed) in the semis.
Brooks recorded an 18-4 major decision against Iowa’s Nelson Brands (ninth seed).
Brooks injured his right leg during his first match with Brands, and the sophomore needed two injury timeouts during the first two periods. He scored six points in the third period to clinch his spot in Saturday night’s semifinals.
Starocci made his Big Ten Championship debut against Maryland’s Phillip Spadafora (14 seed). The freshman tallied a win by technical fall (4:48) against his Terrapin opponent that sent him into the quarterfinals. Starocci used 3:38 of riding time to defeat Ohio State’s Kaleb Romero in the quarterfinal round (six seed).
At 125 pounds, Penn State freshman Robert Howard (11th seed) lost a 3-2 decision to Wisconsin’s Eric Barnett (six seed). Brooks bounced back with a 16-2 major decision against Maryland’s Zach Spence (14 seed) in the consolation round.
Fellow freshman Beau Bartlett (11 seed) lost a 5-3 decision against Minnesota’s Michael Blockhus (six seed) in the championship round opener, but Bartlett nabbed a win by fall (:56) against Maryland’s Michael North (14 seed) in the consolation round at 149 pounds.
At 157 pounds, 2018 NCAA qualifier Brady Berge (five seed) opened the morning with a 13-4 major decision against Illinois’ Johnny Mologousis (12 seed). Berge suffered a 3-2 loss by decision to Purdue’s Kendall Coleman in the quarterfinals.
Maryland’s Jonathan Spadafora (11 seed) defeated Penn State’s Joe Lee (six seed) in the championship round on Saturday morning. Lee responded in the consolation round with a 4-3 decision against Wisconsin’s Josh Otto (14 seed).
Nittany Lions’ 197-pound Michael Beard (seven seed) earned a 7-3 major decision against Rutgers’ Billy Janzer (10 seed) but was topped in the quarterfinals after Michigan wrestler Myles Amine (two seed) collected a 6-8 sudden victory in the quarterfinals.
Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet (seven seed) defeated Northwestern’s Jack Heyob (10 seed) before falling to Michigan’s Mason Parris via an 11-3 major decision in the quarterfinal round at 285 pounds.
Iowa leads the 14-team field with 75.5 points. Nebraska holds second place behind 63 points. Michigan ranks third with 49 points, and Penn State is in fourth place with 45 points. Minnesota rounds out the top five with 35 points.