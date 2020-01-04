STATE COLLEGE – No. 21 Penn State and No. 23 Iowa will meet today at The Palestra in Philadelphia in a contest between surging Top 25 programs.
The neutral-site contest brings several members of the Nittany Lions back to their hometown, where they’ll look to open 2020 with a conference win.
“It means the world to me,” said Penn State’s Izaiah Brockington, a Philadelphia native. “Just having so much history in that building from high school, and just knowing how special that place was back then and being able to come back when I’m in college playing for my school and having everyone that I know come back and to see them in the crowd, it means the world to me.”
Both teams enter this afternoon on four-game winning streaks. Penn State’s last loss (Ohio State) occurred on Dec. 7, while the Hawkeyes haven’t stumbled since Dec. 6 (Michigan).
The Nittany Lions most recently earned a 90-59 win on Sunday against Cornell to close out their nonconference schedule. Lamar Stevens (19), Mike Watkins (19) and Myreon Jones (18) posted double-digit scoring efforts. Penn State scored 30 points off of Cornell turnovers.
“The goal was just to get better, and I felt like that was our approach, I felt like that was our mindset, and obviously Mike and Lamar and our leadership council have done a really good job of leading us,” Penn State coach Pat Chambers said. “So to be able to get to 10 wins in the nonconference — and we had a difficult nonconference (schedule); that was a hell of a stretch we’ve had — and we’ve got to build on it now.”
Jones has emerged as a prominent scorer early in the season. The sophomore not only leads the team in minutes played (381), but he ranks second behind Stevens in scoring with 14.5 points per game. Jones is shooting .419 percent (31 of 74) from 3-point territory, which also leads the Nittany Lions.
Stevens led the Big Ten in scoring last season. Through 13 games, he’s on pace to defend that title. Stevens’ 16.4 points per game leads all Penn State scorers and it ranks fourth in the conference.
Watkins has given the Nittany Lions an aggressive presence in the paint. The 6-foot-9, 258-pound forward has already accumulated 122 rebounds and 46 blocks. Offensively, Watkins is averaging 11.2 points per game. His 9.4 rebounds per contest rank sixth in the conference.
Watkins will be tasked with guarding the Big Ten’s leading scorer in Iowa’s Luka Garza. The 6-foot-11, 260-pound Hawkeyes center averages 21.6 points per game and 10 rebounds per game. Garza hasn’t scored fewer than 17 points in a game this year, and he’s tallied 20 or more points on 11 occasions.
“Our league is huge this year and the fives are fantastic – he’s going to go up against Garza who is leading the Big Ten in scoring,” Chambers said of Watkins. “So, we’ve just got to keep developing, keep getting him better, but I want him to enjoy this, his last go-around.”
The Hawkeyes boast a well-rounded backcourt.
Joe Wisekamp (12.8 points per game) and CJ Fredrick (11.2 points per game) rank second and third, respectively, in team scoring.
Iowa averages 80.8 points per contest and carries an 11.9 scoring margin into Saturday. The Hawkeyes, led by Garza’s dominance on the boards, average 37.9 rebounds per game.
While Penn State shifts to its conference portion of play, Chambers said he and his players won’t tinker with the formula that netted success this year.
“Nothing changes for us,” Chambers said. “It’s continue to get better. Come in with a growth mindset…and let’s get a little bit better.”