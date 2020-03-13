STATE COLLEGE — Penn State has postponed all football-related activities until further notice as the university joins a growing list of schools that have moved to prevent coronavirus outbreaks on their campuses.
Spring practice and pro day were scheduled at Penn State next week. The Blue-White spring football scrimmage, scheduled for April 18, was officially cancelled around 7 p.m. Thursday.
“We are postponing all football-related activities until further notice. We are assessing this rapidly evolving situation with the health and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and community as the priority,” the school said in a statement.
“We will continue to seek guidance from University leadership, health experts and local authorities in making decisions. This postponement includes, but is not limited to practice, recruiting, media availabilities, Pro Day and any other football-related activities. A final decision on the annual Blue-White Game, scheduled for April 18, has not been made.”
This week, fellow Big Ten institutions Ohio State, Michigan and Indiana announced the cancellation of their spring football games.
Thursday’s decision comes a day after Penn State University moved to implement remote-only courses throughout its 24-school system. During that time, students are encouraged to remain away from their respective institutions.
Penn State has suspended all athletic activities.
“As heartbreaking as this is for our student-athletes, coaches and staff, it is clear that the decision to suspend competition and focus on this worldwide health crisis is the only responsible action,” Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said in a statement. “This is an unprecedented situation and is very difficult to navigate and requires us to move forward with an abundance of caution.”
“We are fully supportive and in agreement with the decisions today by the Big Ten and NCAA as the health and welfare of our student-athletes, staff and community is paramount. We know this announcement is disappointing for our student-athletes, and our hearts ache for their lost opportunities. However, we are committed to their continuing education, health, safety and welfare and that of our community.”