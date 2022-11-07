STATE COLLEGE — Just before the final media timeout on Monday, Penn State’s Myles Dread offered enough of a shake to lose his Winthrop defender before uncorking a 3-pointer, which sent the home crowd into a frenzy as it put a fitting exclamation point on the Nittany Lions season opener.
Dread’s 3-pointer helped contribute to a school-record 18 as Penn State rolled to a 93-68 win over Winthrop at the Bryce Jordan Center.
“They just came out and executed — that’s what happens when you start three fifth-year seniors, a fourth-year senior and a junior,” second-year Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said. “They’ve played a lot of basketball, they’ve seen a lot of basketball, so nothing really surprises them.
Nittany Lion shooters went 47.4% from behind the arc as they made 18 of their 38 attempts.
Penn State (1-0) rolled out a starting lineup that included two transfers in guards Andrew Funk (Bucknell) and Camren Wynter (Drexel), along with returning starters Seth Lundy, Jalen Pickett, and Caleb Dorsey.
Funk left Bucknell responsible for the seventh-most 3-pointers in program history. He displayed that efficiency from afar for his new teammates, as he went 6-for-10 from 3-point range to spearhead the Nittany Lions’ efforts from long-range. Funk registered three first-half 3-pointers before adding three more in the second during his debut as a Nittany Lion.
“It felt really good coming in, getting the win like that, and shooting the ball the way I did, but I don’t even know if I was in a zone,” Funk said of his night. “I think a lot of them were really open as a result of playing with really good players alongside me. Coach highlighted it after the game — we had 24 assists, which is ridiculous.”
Pickett, the Nittany Lions’ returning leading scorer, showed little rust. The senior forward dictated the Nittany Lions’ scoring early, setting a tone for the type of night from Penn State’s shooters. Pickett accounted for 15 of Penn State’s 42 points in the first half, adding three assists and two rebounds. He logged 17 minutes in the opening half.
He finished with a game-high 23 points to go with two blocks and a steal. He was 3-of-6 from 3-point range.
“It’s just finding the right spot, finding the right shot for our team,” Pickett said. “There was just so much spacing on the floor. Funk can shoot it, Seth can shoot it, Myles, Dallion (Johnson), Caleb shoots it well, there’s just so much space… We were just getting great looks all night.”
Dread, who is in his fifth season with the program, appeared healed from a shoulder injury that plagued him last season. He came off the bench in the first half and connected on three of his four attempts from 3-point range through the first 20 minutes. Dread’s late-game 3-pointer was Penn State’s 16th of the night. He logged 22 minutes.
“He’s a blender where he can talk to our older guys, and they respect what he’s done — he does the right things, he’s confident,” Shrewsberry said of Dread’s influence. “He can step up and make good shots, but he’s also tough and allows us to give people a different look at times offensively and defensively.”
In the first half, freshmen Kebba Njie and Evan Mahaffey made their collegiate debuts. Njie finished with four points, three rebounds and one block in 10 minutes played. Mahaffey added two points and one rebound in six minutes played. Freshman guard Kanye Clary entered the game in the second half.
Winthrop shot 44.9% from the field (22 of 29), which included the Eagles making 11 of their 25 attempts from 3-point range. Penn State won the rebound advantage, 31 to 25, with Dorsey pulling down a team-high six. Penn State finished 33 of 60 (55%) from the field.
The Nittany Lions return to the Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday to play the Patriot League’s Loyola at 7 p.m.