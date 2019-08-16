Penn State women’s volleyball will begin the 2019 season ranked No. 8 following the release of the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll this week.
The Nittany Lions received 1,182 total adjusted points and garnered one first-place vote.
Four Big Ten programs landed in the top 10: Nebraska (No. 2), Minnesota (No. 3) and Wisconsin (No. 5). Michigan checked in at No. 15.
Penn State hosts No. 1 Stanford and No. 11 Oregon on Sept. 13 and 14, respectively, as part of the Big Ten-Pac 12 challenge. The Nittany Lions have additional top 25 matches against Wisconsin (Oct. 2 and Nov. 29), Michigan (Oct. 18), Nebraska (Nov. 2) and Minnesota (Nov. 30).
The Nittany Lions finished 2018 with a 26-8 record and went 14-6 in league play. They advanced to the NCAA Palo Alto Regional (Elite Eight) before falling to eventual national champion Stanford.
Penn State opens the season Aug. 30 vs. Hofstra.