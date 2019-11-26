STATE COLLEGE – Penn State wide receiver Justin Shorter, a former five-star recruit, has entered the NCAA's transfer portal, according to published reports.
Penn State head coach James Franklin was asked during his weekly Tuesday press conference on Shorter's status.
“I was in another meeting, and I don't know enough," Franklin said. "I mean, literally, we were just having a conversation and walking out when, you know, I came here. So I'm not sure where we’re at. Obviously, it was a conversation that was had.”
Tuesday’s report doesn’t mean Shorter’s departure is imminent. Players have to option to withdraw from the portal at any time. Last year, Penn State safety Lamont Wade entered the portal only to exit it later and return to the team.
Shorter has caught 12 passes for 137 yards this year during his redshirt freshman season.
Shorter arrived at Penn State as a consensus five-star recruit from New Jersey’s South Brunswick High School. He was designated the nation’s top-ranked wide receiver and the No. 8 overall prospect by ESPN.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Shorter has logged five starts this year and tied a career-high three receptions for 28 yards in last week’s loss to Ohio State. He suffered a concussion against Maryland on Sept. 27.
Shorter began the season atop the depth chart at the X wide receiver position, but he was replaced by Dan Chisena against Indiana. He fell to No. 2 on the depth chart below Jahan Dotson at the Z wide receiver position.