Penn State won all four of its national championship bouts on Saturday night at the NCAA Wrestling Championships.
Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds), Nick Lee (141), Carter Starocci (174) and Aaron Brooks (184) all won national titles for the Nittany Lions, who placed second as a team.
Iowa claimed its 24th team national championship, but had only one individual champion — reigning Hodge Trophy winner Spencer Lee at 125.
Brooks, the No. 1 at 184, capped the Nittany Lions’ unblemished 4-for-4 showing with a 3-2 decision win over N.C. State’s Trent Hidlay, who went to Mifflin County.
Brooks got a reversal in the second period, and he was awarded a point after Hidlay was tagged for stalling.
“I just wanted to stay mentally focused,” Brooks said. “God is my peace on the mat out there, so glory to Him. It’s been a great season. (I) wanted to stay focused and capitalize on any opportunity.”
Iowa finished with 129 points. Penn State placed second with 113.5 points, Oklahoma State (99.5), Arizona State (74) and Michigan (69) rounded out the top five. Minnesota (64, No. 7), Ohio State (46.5, No. 9) and Northwestern (45, No. 10) earned finishes in the top 10 for the Big Ten.
Three of the Nittany Lions’ four individual titles were decided in sudden victory.
Bravo-Young, seeded second, and No. 1 Daton Fix of Oklahoma State met in the first championship bout of the evening. Bravo-Young recorded a takedown in the overtime period to win his first NCAA championship. The win capped a 14-0 season for Bravo-Young, and it handed Fix his first loss of the year.
“I was hanging on there at the end, moving my feet at an angle,” Bravo-Young said. “I don’t care what happened in that match, a national title is a national title. It feels amazing. I put a lot of work into this (that) people don’t see. It’s a lot of pressure sometimes. … It means a lot.”
Nick Lee (12-2) faced Iowa’s top-ranked Jaydin Eierman (13-0) in a rematch of the Big Ten Tournament final that Eierman won, 6-5.
As happened in the match preceding, the Nittany Lion got a takedown in the one-minute sudden victory to win the title. It was the first NCAA championship at 141 pounds in program history.
“I was tired,” Nick Lee said with a laugh after the win. “But that’s just the nature of wrestling. You get tired, and at the end of the day, you just have to keep fighting.”
For the third time of the night, a Penn State wrestler got a takedown in sudden victory as Starocci defeated Iowa’s top-seeded Michael Kemerer, a Franklin Regional graduate.
“When you come to Penn State, I’m telling you, you perform at a big show, and it’s no surprise,” Starocci said. “Our coaches are the best. Huge shout out to (assistant) coach Casey (Cunningham), that’s my man, and I love him to death.”
In an all-Big Ten final at heavyweight, Minnesota’s top-ranked Gable Steveson won the national title by 8-4 decision over Michigan’s Mason Parris.
In a story that captured the wrestling community’s attention during the NCAA tournament, Stanford’s Shane Griffith, seeded eighth, won the national title at 165 pounds. Stanford is dropping its wrestling program after this season, so Griffith and his Cardinal teammates competed in black singlets and wore t-shirts emblazoned with “Keep Stanford Wrestling.”
Griffith defeated Bucknell junior Zach Hartman in the semifinals. Hartman dropped both of his consolation matches to place sixth and finish as an All-American. Hartman’s sixth-place finish ties for the third-highest in program history.
In the final bout of the night, top-seeded Spencer Lee, a Franklin Regional graduate, won his third national championship with a 7-0 win against Arizona State’s three-seed Brandon Courtney.
After the match, Lee said during a televised interview on ESPN that he tore his ACL eight days ago. Lee tore the ACL in his other knee during his win in the 2019 national championship match.
Lee didn’t make the information public until after the tournament because he said, “Excuses are for wusses.”