Penn State women’s basketball team nabbed its third Big Ten win of the season on Sunday with an 80-70 road victory at Purdue.
The Nittany Lions overcame an 11-point deficit in the opening half. The win was Penn State’s first at Purdue since the 2015 season.
Johnasia Cash poured in a career-high 28 points to go with 12 rebounds. Sunday’s double-double marked the third consecutive for Cash, who transferred from Southern Methodist this offseason.
Cash was named to the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Weekly Honor Roll for her performances last week.
“Cash has been a woman on a mission lately,” Penn State coach Carolyn Kieger said. “Our team has done a great job finding her and her second jump has been phenomenal on rebounds. She’s just playing within herself and letting the game come to her and being very successful with that.”
Niya Beverley finished with 14 points and seven assists. Anna Camden chipped in with 12 points.
Sunday’s win was the Nittany Lions’ second consecutive, as they defeated Illinois, 80-76, last Thursday in Champaign.
Penn State has back-to-back home games this week against Nebraska on Thursday and Wisconsin on Sunday.
“Second game in a row that we’ve kept our composure and we’ve fought back. I’m extremely proud of everyone and this is a total team win from top to bottom,” Kieger said. “Everybody contributed, everyone was focused, and everyone was ‘we above me’.”
Women’s golf underway in Florida
Penn State opened its season in sun-splashed Florida on Sunday at the three-day UCF Challenge at the par-72 Eagle Creek Golf Club in Lake Nona, Florida.
The Nittany Lions shot a 284 during Sunday’s opening round, and they recorded a 306 on Monday’s Day 2.
“Everyone contributed and played very consistently, and you can’t ask for more than that coming out for our first round of the season,” Penn State coach Denise St. Pierre said after her team’s opening round on Sunday. “I feel our focus during our practice round yesterday, learning the speeds of the greens, was very helpful to us today.”
Through two days, Mathilde Delavallade is tied for 33rd overall with a team-best 146 (70, 76). Megan McLean (70, 78) and Isha Dhruva (72, 76) and Victoria Tip-Aucha (72, 76) each finished the second day of the season-opening tournament at 148. Sarah Willis (72, 82) has shot 154.
Penn State travels back to Florida on Feb. 21 to play in the three-day Gator Invitational.
Men’s hockey splits series with Notre Dame
The Nittany Lions moved to 9-9 on the season with a series split against the Fighting Irish last week.
Penn State earned a 2-1 overtime win on Thursday before falling in overtime, 3-2, on Friday.
Clayton Phillips (Connor MacEachern and Connor McMenamin assists) and Alex Limoges (Tim Doherty and Phillips assists) scored goals in the series opener. Tyler Gratton (unassisted) and Sam Sternschein (Tyler Paquette and Bobby Hampton assists) recorded goals in the rubber match.
Friday’s loss was the Nittany Lions’ first of the overtime variety at home since the 2018 season.
Penn State hosts Ohio State on Feb. 12.