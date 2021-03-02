Penn State is peaking at the right time as it prepares to begin its run in the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament later this month.
The Nittany Lions defeated then-No. 15 Ohio State, 69-67, last Wednesday. The victory avenged an 82-69 loss in Columbus on Jan. 4.
On Sunday, Penn State came up five points shy of taking down No. 25 Rutgers, as the Scarlet Knights earned a 60-55 win at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Rutgers entered the weekend contest with a 78.1 point scoring average this season.
Shay Haggans paced Penn State in scoring with 15 points. She was 3-of-5 on attempts beyond the arc.
Penn State used a 24-point third quarter to chip into Rutgers’ advantage in the second half.
“Very pleased with our third quarter and thought we showed a lot of fight and a lot of character there,” second-year Penn State coach Carolyn Kieger said. “In the second half we had 11 assists to five turnovers, and the first half was a different story. When we play with pace and share the basketball we’re a very good offensive team, and when we don’t we struggle.”
Penn State sits at 9-12 overall and is 6-11 in Big Ten games. The Nittany Lions finished the 2019-20 season at 7-23 overall and 1-17 in Big Ten play.
Rutgers hosts Penn State at 5:30 p.m. today before the Nittany Lions conclude the regular season at No. 8 Maryland on Saturday.
Women’s soccer wins pair
Penn State’s women’s soccer team began its season with a 3-2 loss at Rutgers on Feb. 19 in the team’s first game in more than a year after the Big Ten postponed all fall sports except football.
The Nittany Lions last took the pitch on November 24, 2019.
Penn State rebounded from its season-opening loss with a pair of road wins last week against Northwestern and Illinois.
The Nittany Lions defeated the Wildcats 4-1 last Thursday, and they earned a 2-0 win against the Illini on Sunday.
Forward Kristin Schnurr, midfielder/forward Sam Coffey and forward Ally Schlegel all scored against Northwestern, with Schlegel scoring twice. The win gave Penn State a 27-4-0 all-time record against the Wildcats.
Coffey and midfielder/forward Frankie Tagliaferri tallied goals against Illinois.
The Nittany Lions this week host Indiana (4:30 p.m. Tuesday) and Michigan State (1 p.m. Sunday).
Women’s hockey set for postseason
Penn State’s women’s hockey program will take its No. 7 national ranking into this week’s College Hockey America tournament.
Penn State (16-2-2) split its regular-season series finale against Mercyhurst. The Nittany Lions picked up a 5-2 win Friday before losing 3-2 in overtime on Saturday.
Penn State will face Robert Morris (No. 3), Syracuse (No. 4), Lindenwood (No. 5) or Rochester Institute of Technology (No. 6) at 2 p.m. on Friday. The Nittany Lions will draw the lowest-remaining seed in the semifinals.
Penn State during the regular season went 4-0 against Robert Morris, and 3-0-1 against Lindenwood. Penn State went 2-1-1 against Syracuse in its December meeting, and the Nittany Lions went 4-0 against RIT during regular-season contests.