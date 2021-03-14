A couple of days after I posted to social media that I would be moving to State College to become CNHI’s Penn State beat reporter, a father from one of the local high schools I covered in Mississippi stopped me and struck up a conversation.
“Penn State,” he said, “they have an amazing wrestling program.”
I knew the Big Ten was to college wrestling what national championships are to Alabama football, but that was the extent of my college wrestling knowledge.
The Mississippi father’s claims were further cemented about a month later when Daily Item managing editor Bill Bowman compared Penn State’s and Iowa’s wrestling programs to the football programs at Alabama and Clemson.
My introduction to Penn State wrestling came on Dec. 10, 2019 when the Nittany Lions hosted Illinois at Rec Hall in both teams’ Big Ten openers that season. I’m not really sure what I expected leading up to the dual that evening, but whatever I expected was quickly banished when I saw scores of people walking up Curtin Road as I turned off North Atherton Street onto campus about an hour before the first bout.
Rec Hall’s capacity is listed at 6,052, and every square inch of the 92-year-old facility was occupied that Friday night. Those who weren’t fortunate enough to nab seats happily stood along the railings.
Penn State defeated Illinois, 22-16, that night, and I left with a newfound interest in the sport, and an immense respect for its athletes. The insane amount and methods of training they perform are mind-boggling.
Two months later, I was assigned coverage of Penn State’s home dual against Ohio State that was held at the 15,261-seat Bryce Jordan Center, home to concerts and the Penn State men’s and women’s basketball teams.
It was a double-duty day for me, as Penn State’s 13th-ranked men’s basketball team had a game at noon that Saturday against Northwestern. Not even five minutes after Penn State defeated Northwestern that afternoon, the crew at the Bryce Jordan Center dismantled the basketball court in preparation for that night’s dual.
Again, I wasn’t sure what to expect.
The Bryce Jordan Center earlier that day attracted 14,402 fans to the Nittany Lions-Wildcats basketball game. Apparently, that was a warm-up for that night’s festivities.
Penn State and Ohio State wrestling fans packed every inch of the Bryce Jordan Center for that night’s dual as a sell-out crowd of 15,995 watched as No. 2 Penn State defeated No. 3 Ohio State.
The Nittany Lions were set to send seven wrestlers to the NCAA Championships last season before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered all sports.
Penn State picked up where it left off last season and maintained its spot at No. 2 in InterMat’s rankings for most of the season. The Nittany Lions placed second in this year’s Big Ten Wrestling Championships that were held at the Bryce Jordan Center this weekend.
Nine Nittany Lions will head to St. Louis next week as qualifiers for the NCAA Championships.
Penn State coach Cael Sanderson is revered in the wrestling world, and for good reason. He’s a wizard of sorts when it comes to cultivating and producing talent, as evidenced by the six freshmen who competed for Penn State in the conference championships. Five of them clinched berths to the NCAAs.
It’s funny. I was reminded of the high school father in Mississippi who stopped me two years ago to impart his wisdom of Penn State wrestling upon me. On Saturday, in between the first two sessions of the day, a gentleman working at the Bryce Jordan Center stopped me.
“You know,” he said to me, “Iowa better beat us this year if they can, because with the young guys (Cael) has, it will be a while before they have another chance to do it.”