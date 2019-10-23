STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s wrestling team received favorable recognition ahead of its Nov. 10 season-opening match against Navy.
InterMat Wrestling on Tuesday introduced the defending national champion as its No. 1-ranked tournament team, as the Nittany Lions received 143.5 votes. Penn State’s dual-meet team also opened the season ranked No. 1 by InterMat.
Iowa is No. 2 in both of InterMat’s rankings.
In addition to the first-place team ranking, a handful of individual Nittany Lions wrestlers received top honors.
Penn State senior Vincenzo Joseph begins the season as InterMat’s No. 1-ranked wrestler in the 165-pound category, while senior Mark Hall is the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the 174-pound category. Nittany Lion senior Anthony Cassar is ranked the No. 1 heavyweight wrestler. All three Nittany Lions ranked No. 1 are former NCAA champions.
Sophomore Roman Bravo-Young is ranked No. 3 in the 133-pound category; junior Nick Lee is ranked No. 2 in the 141-pound category; sophomore Brady Berge is ranked No. 8 in the 157-pound category; senior Shakur Rasheed is ranked No. 3 in the 184-pound category; and senior Kyle Conel is ranked No. 3 in the 197-pound category.