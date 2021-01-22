STATE COLLEGE — No. 3 Penn State’s wrestling program will have to wait another week to begin its 2021 season.
The school on Thursday announced its meet against No. 24 Michigan State scheduled for Sunday has been postponed. Last week’s season-opening meet at Rutgers was postponed following positive COVID-19 tests within the Nittany Lions’ program.
“The universities mutually agreed to the postponement out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staff. The institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options,” Penn State said in a statement on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Penn State in its weekly COVID-19 testing update announced 16 student-athletes tested positive for the period from Jan. 9 through Jan. 15. The athletic department tested 1,590 student-athletes during the period.
While Penn State shared its COVID positives, the school doesn’t give information as to which student-athletes or teams have been impacted.
Penn State is scheduled to visit Northwestern on Jan. 30, when it will also face Indiana in a tri-meet.