No. 3 Penn State finally opened its season Saturday, and topped No. 16 Northwestern and Indiana.
The Nittany Lions opened the tri-meet with a 25-14 win against the Hoosiers.
Penn State forfeited at 125 pounds to open both matches.
Against the Hoosiers, Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds) won by decision; Nick Lee (141) won by technical fall; Brady Berge (157) defeated Matt Ortiz by 5-2 decision; Joe Lee (165) earned an 8-4 decision against Nick South; reigning Big Ten champion Aaron Brooks (184) beat Drayton Harris by major decision; and Seth Nevills pinned Indiana’s Rudy Strek in 1:14.
Indiana’s Graham Rooks (149) upset Jarod Verkleeren, 4-3, by decision. Donnell Washington (174) defeated Penn State’s Carter Starocci, 10-9, in Starocci's debut.
The loss dropped the Hoosiers to 0-3 this season.
Penn State defeat host Northwestern, 29-13, in the second pairing of the meet.
Bravo-Young earned his second win, pinning Dylan Utterback at the 3:48 mark. Nick Lee recorded a major decision win, 12-2, against Frankie Tal-Shaha. Northwestern's 20th-ranked Yahya Thomas won a 3-2 decision against Terrell Barraclough at 149 pounds.
Penn State won four consecutive matches after Thomas’ victory.
Berge received a 12-7 decision against Maxx Mayfield, and Joe Lee picked up an 8-7 decision over David Ferrante.
Starocci nabbed a win following a 4-1 decision over Troy Fisher. Brooks cruised in his second match, beating Jack Jessen by technical fall.
The Wildcats' Lucas Davison topped Donovon Ball at 197 pounds by major decision. Nevills beat Brendan Devin by tecnhical.
Northwestern moved to 1-4 this season with the defeat.