Arnold Ebiketie made a successful jump from the American Athletic Conference to the Big Ten. The defensive end will now have an opportunity to thrive in the NFL.
On Friday, the Atlanta Falcons selected Ebiketie with the No. 38 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. The Chicago Bears drafted safety Jaquan Brisker on Friday with the 48th overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft.
In just one season at Penn State, Ebiketie earned first-team All-Big Ten honors both by conference coaches and select members of the Big Ten media after a productive campaign that saw him rank third in the conference behind 9.5 sacks.
Ebiketie made his mark in college as a defensive end, but during his interview at the NFL combine in Indianapolis, Indiana, last month he said he views his versatility as a strength.
“I think I’m versatile enough to play a different position if they need me to drop into coverage, if they need me to be in a 4-3 system where I have to rush most of the time,” Ebiketie said. “So it depends on what system I’m in. I think I’m comfortable doing a little bit of everything.”
Ebiketie joined the Nittany Lions last summer as a Temple transfer and thrived nearly immediately at his new destination.
Ebiketie finished his lone season in State College with 62 total tackles — including 34 solo stops — with 18 tackles for a loss. Ebiketie’s 18 tackles for a loss only trailed Wisconsin’s Leo Chenal among Big Ten defenders.
“Purposeful rusher with good length,” NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his overview of the defender. “Ebiketie is quiet to the edge with accurate, active hands and a pressure percentage worthy of projection. He’s not bendy and loose but uses body lean and skilled hands to grease the edge and access the pocket.”
Ebiketie and his family moved to the United States from Cameroon when was 12 years old. The relocation helped pique his interest in football, a sport he said he’s grown to love and appreciate for the many lessons it’s offered.
“Soccer was my first love, so I always played sports,” Ebiketie said during his interview at the combine. “I transitioned to football my sophomore year of high school, and I think the passion for the game came from the fact that I love competing. Every time I go out there I like to give my best, and the lessons that game teaches you off the field.”
Last year, Brisker announced his return to the program for 2021, later explaining he had unfinished business after the Nittany Lions managed just four wins in 2020.
In doing so, Brisker also helped raise his draft stock.
“Sometimes I think I might cry, sometimes I think might not,” Brisker said on Wednesday during an interview on the Jim Rome Show when discussing hearing his name called. “I think I’ll be very emotional just because of everything that I’ve been through, that my family has been through, just what it took to get here. and then not having my brother (Tale’ Brisker) here, I think about him. Part of me will be emotional because this is a big thing for my family.”
Brisker joined the program in 2019 as a transfer from Lackawanna College. He played in each of the Nittany Lions’ 13 games that year, ending the season with 32 total tackles and two interceptions.
Brisker made a splash with a standout 2020 season that marked his first as a starter. That year, he recorded 57 total tackles — including 33 solo — and had one interception with seven passes defended. Conference coaches named him a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020.
Brisker in 2021 tallied 64 total tackles — including 38 solo stops — to go with two interceptions, five pass deflections and a fumble recovery. His 64 tackles included 5.5 for a loss, which ranked fourth in the Big Ten among all defensive backs.
“You are an incredible young man and football player,” Penn State coach James Franklin said in tweet about Brisker on Friday. “We couldn’t be happier for you and your family. Your love for the game, dedication and hard work will continue to stand out in your professional career.”