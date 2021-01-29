A pair of Penn State players entered the NCAA transfer portal Thursday.
Quarterback Will Levis and linebacker Lance Dixon both announced their intention to look for opportunities elsewhere.
Levis played in eight games last season, and logged a start against Iowa in Week 5. The redshirt sophomore played in eight games in 2019, and started the Nittany Lions’ regular-season finale against Rutgers that year.
“I can’t thank Coach (James) Franklin and the rest of the Penn State Football staff, both past and present, enough for everything they have done to develop me as both a player and a human being,” Levis said in a statement posted to Twitter. “I am extremely grateful to have been given the opportunity to be able to play and contribute for such a historic program.”
Although Levis started just one game last season, he was featured heavily in quarterback run packages. He accumulated 260 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 82 carries. Levis was 33-of-55 passing for 421 yards with one touchdown last year.
Levis rushed for 399 yards in his career, ranking him 10th all-time among Penn State quarterbacks.
Earlier Thursday, Rivals reported Dixon entered the NCAA transfer portal. Dixon, a redshirt sophomore, played in every game, starting one last season. He had 10 total tackles, including 2.5 for a loss. He also forced a fumble. In 2019, Dixon posted three total tackles in three games played.
Levis is the second quarterback to announce his departure from Penn State this offseason. Earlier this month, freshman Micah Bowens transferred to Oklahoma. The quarterback transfers leave Penn State slim at experience at the position as it returns starter Sean Clifford and reserve Ta’quan Roberson as the only two signal-callers with game experience.
The Nittany Lions signed three-star quarterback prospect Christian Veilleux as part of its 2021 recruiting class. He’s currently at Penn State as an early enrollee.