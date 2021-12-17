Penn State will be without starting linebacker Brandon Smith when it plays Arkansas in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1.
On Friday, the junior announced he will forgo the upcoming bowl game and his senior season to enter the 2022 NFL draft.
“First and foremost, I would like to thank God for giving me the ability to wake up every morning, do what I do every day, and at the end of the day, be as healthy as possible,” Smith said in a statement. “I want to also thank all the coaches across the country who believed in me and gave me multiple opportunities to play at the Division I level.”
Smith arrived at Penn State as part of the Nittany Lions’ 2019 recruiting class, and immediately saw playing time as a freshman. He cracked the starting rotation at linebacker last season, starting all nine contests.
This season, he had 81 total tackles — including 45 solo stops — and ranked second on the team in the category. He also added an interception and a fumble recovery. Smith earned accolades as a third-team All-Big Ten selection by conference coaches earlier this month, and Big Ten media members voted him an honorable mention selection.
Smith tallied 10 tackles in games against Auburn and Michigan, and he posted nine in the Nittany Lions’ road contest at Maryland.
The Louisa, Virginia, native had 37 total tackles along with two sacks and one fumble recovery during the 2020 season.
In 34 career games with the Nittany Lions, Smith leaves with 132 total tackles.
Smith is the first Nittany Lion to announce his departure for the NFL draft following the conclusion of the regular season.
“To my teammates, I want to thank you for all the memories we’ve had, and I appreciate you all for believing in me while we battled on the field,” Smith said in the statement. “You all are my brothers, and I’m always a call away. To Coach (James) Franklin and coaches, thank you all for taking a chance on someone from Louisa, a small town in Virginia where almost nobody gets out and is given the opportunity to do what I have been able to do at Penn State.”