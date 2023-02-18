It is a cold, hard fact that Pennsylvania’s turkey population is spiraling downward. Yes, some locations still hold a good number of birds, but throughout the state, including right here in the Susquehanna Valley, populations are dropping and dropping fast.
What is the cause of this dramatic drop? Is it disease, too many predators, too liberal hunting seasons, or something else entirely? Those are the questions that the Pennsylvania Game Commission has set out to answer.
Between now and March 15, the Game Commission is asking for help from all residents in locating flocks of turkeys that can be trapped and fitted with leg bands and transmitters in hopes of discovering how the population is being affected and what can be done to stabilize population numbers. Information is being collected online at https://pgcdatacollection.pa.gov.
The wild turkey lives a tough life, facing many perils. Not only are birds considered a top trophy by hunters, predators such as bald eagles, fox — both red and gray — coyote and fisher all prey on both young and adult birds. On top of this, falling fur prices mean fewer trappers targeting nest-raiding species such as raccoons, opossums and skunks. These furbearers can have a dramatic effect on bird numbers, destroying both eggs and poults.
What else do birds face? Poor weather, heavy snow, drought, heavy rains and cold all have their effect on nesting success as well as the survival rate for both young and adult turkeys.
How will the turkey study help? Hopefully on numerous levels. For instance, through the use of GPS monitors, flock movement can be studied and preferred foods, shelter and nesting areas will be identifiable. Blood samples, feces and skin samples taken from trapped birds will help to identify current disease threats — for example, West Nile Virus — which has been devastating to ruffed grouse populations throughout the east. It is also hoped that serious predator problems or overhunting could be detected and then dealt with.
Anyone reporting birds for possible location is being assured that this is not, I repeat, not a trap and transfer operation. In the past, numerous residents have felt that identifying bird locations could be detrimental to local populations due to birds being shipped and released elsewhere. The PA Game Commission is hoping to reassure the public that this will not be done.
Not only can the public become involved by reporting birds, but many interested people are also donating their time and energy to helping set out net traps and then monitoring the area. If this would be of interest to you I would suggest contacting your local district headquarters to see where you could be of service.
Once almost wiped out, Eastern Wild Turkey rebounded amazingly through the help of the PA Game Commission, local hunters, and the National Wild Turkey Federation. The fight to save the wild turkey is ongoing and will be continued by these organizations, but only with your help can it be successful.
To learn more about the wild turkey and what you can do to help expand populations, go online to visit the National Wild Turkey Federation. This nationwide organization has been actively supporting turkey expansion for decades and has become one of North America’s premiere conservation groups.