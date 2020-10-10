SUNBURY — A spark, just something — anything — to go right was all Selinsgrove was looking for on Friday night.
Three points in nearly 10 quarters and three straight losses left the Seals frustrated.
“I was talking to Ryan Aument (on Thursday). He’s a senior; he’s frustrated. He said to me that he just wants to win,” Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks said. “I told him, ‘somebody’s going to make a play to save our season.’”
Brett Foor did just that for Selinsgrove late in the second quarter against rival Shikellamy, returning a punt 86 yards for a score with 4:38 left in the first half sparking the Seals to a 28-0 win in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I contest.
Both teams struggled offensively through most of the first half, combining for just three first downs, when Foor got ready to receive Shikellamy’s Jon Gittens punt deep in his own territory. He drifted back to the 14-yard line near the middle of the field, and immediately started running to his right.
He picked up one block early in the return, cut to the right sideline, and went touched into the end zone for a 7-0 Selinsgrove lead.
“(The return) went right; I saw the hole,” Foor said. “I saw a lot of open space in front of me. I just felt the energy change in the stadium, and I felt a lot of momentum.
“We took off from there.”
The Seals (2-3 overall and HAC-I) took control of the game in the third quarter. The Braves fumbled the opening kickoff of the second half, and the Selinsgrove offense took over at the Braves’ 16. Selinsgrove got a first down inside the Braves’ 10, but a dead ball foul pushed them back to the 20. Two play later, quarterback Coy Bastian faked a pitch, and handed the ball to Aument, who scored from 18 yards out on a fullback delay, giving the Seals a 14-0 with 10:01 left in the first half.
“I thought we were playing well until the punt return. It just hurts,” Shikellamy coach Jim Keiser said. “That punt return really broke our backs.
“They fought hard, and that’s all I can really ask of them.”
Selinsgrove’s defense forced a punt on the next Shikellamy drive, and the Seals put together their best drive in a month. Selinsgrove marched 77 yards in six plays. Aument carried the ball three times for 50 yards on the drive, including a 5-yard TD run to make it 21-0 with 4:31 left in the third quarter.
“Our offensive line really came together,” Aument said. “They opened up holes, and I took advantage.”
Selinsgrove’s defense continued its strong season. The Seals limited the Braves to just 102 yards — 45 of which came on a Drew Balestrini scramble on Shikellamy’s first possession of the game. Selinsgrove forced four turnovers — including a 19-yard pick-six by Foor — and had four sacks.
SELINSGROVE 28, SHIKELLAMY 0
Selinsgrove (2-3)`0`7`14`7 – 28
Shikellamy (1-4)`0`0`0`0 – 0
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
Sel-Brett Foor 86 punt return (Kyle Ruhl kick)
Third quarter
Sel-Ryan Aument 18 run (Ruhl kick)
Sel-Aument 5 run (Ruhl kick)
Fourth quarter
Sel-Foor 19 interception return (Ruhl kick)
Team statistics
`Sel`Shik
First downs`12`7
Rushes-net yards`31-145`34-61
Passing yards`33`41
Passing`5-9-1`9-23-2
Fumbles-lost`3-2`4-2
Penalties-yards`5-60`7-60
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Selinsgrove: Ryan Aument 8-89, 2 TDs; Brandon Hile 6-29; Teague Hoover 11-12; Coy Bastian 5-12; Nate Aument 1-4; Ryan Straub 1-0; team 1-(-1). Shikellamy: Drew Balestrini 18-31; Isaac Schaffer-Neitz 2-23; Coltyn Sempko 8-13; Jayden McCormick 4-7; Conner Fitzgerald 1-(-1); Brayden Wertman 1-(-12).
PASSING – Selinsgrove: Bastian 5-9-1 for 33 yards. Shikellamy: Balestrini 9-23-2 for 41 yards.
RECEIVING — Selinsgrove: Straub 1-16; Hoover 1-10; Scott Kissinger 1-4; Brett Foor 1-3; Nate Aument 1-0. Shikellamy: Sempko 6-18; Luke Snyder 1-13; Davis Marshall 1-9; Fitzgerald 1-1.