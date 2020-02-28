INDIANAPOLIS — Punters tend to be quirky people.
Despite being on a team with 80 or so others, they often spend time alone, walking the sideline with just themselves and a football.
Don’t hang that tag on Alex Pechin. To be sure, the fifth-year senior from Bucknell University has his eccentricities. Anyone who lists “physics homework grader” as part of his work experience on LinkedIn is sure to turn heads in any locker room.
Pechin thinks of himself more as part of the defense than a special teamer off doing his own thing. A two-year captain, he cheers when his offense scores, and he relishes games where his talents aren’t needed.
When the time comes that Pechin is called upon, the Bison have not seen his equal.
Now, Pechin is looking for a new team, one that pays a lot better than student assistant. That starts this week with the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, where Pechin met with media Wednesday.
“It’s been a great experience. I am trying to enjoy it as much as I can,” said Pechin, who is the only Patriot League player out of the 337 invitees at the Combine. “I know one guy, and there are a few familiar faces. But I’m also one of the few without a roommate, so I have a little bit of down time.”
Flying solo is the dream for most special teams guys. They mostly practice separated from teammates, and many programs don’t even huddle on a punt. It’s all hand signals or flash cards from the sideline.
Pechin isn’t like that. He likes to talk shop and compare notes. He had an opportunity to do that Tuesday with the 32 NFL special teams coaches who met with all of the kickers and punters at the Combine.
“They asked a lot of questions,” Pechin said. “They want to make sure I can explain what I’m doing. Some people can just repeat what their coaches tell them, but these coaches want to know what you can see on your own in the film room.”
At the NFL level, punters must be able to study film then identify presnap where strengths and weaknesses are before adjusting accordingly to place the ball at the right height, length and angle.
It isn’t just wind up and boot the ball as far as you can.
“If you have a good gunner or a really good jam guy on the one side, that will affect which side you want to punt the ball to,” Pechin said. “If there is a good returner, you don’t want to boom the ball downfield and give him a bunch of space. The whole goal is to limit good returns.
“You can definitely see that some people like the ball going back, some like it moving forward, this way or that way. You have to counter that. … Pin the other team back far enough, and it’s a confidence shake-up for them.”
Those are skills Pechin displayed well at Bucknell.
A consensus FCS All-America selection last fall, Pechin broke his own school record with 47.3 yards per punt, forcing fair catches on 20 of his 65 punts and landing 31 inside the 20 against just four touchbacks. As a junior, he led the FCS with 81 punts and 3,606 yards (44.5 average), landing 28 kicks inside the 20 and forcing 22 fair catches.
A three-time Patriot League Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year, he also carries 3.90 cumulative GPA as a biomedical engineering and management for engineers major. Because of a medical redshirt year in 2016, he was able to play through the entire five-year program.
The combine’s onfield workouts are today, and then it’s back to Bucknell, where Pechin is finishing up his final classes. He will continue working out through the NFL Draft in April and either report to the team that picks him or hopefully get a shot as an undrafted free agent.
With only 32 jobs in the world that fit his football resume, he knows being in the right place at the right time is important, so he has to be prepared to go when the opportunity comes.
“Many of the teams have someone under contract, so it’s really fewer open positions than that,” he said. “You have a lot of people ages 22 to 40 trying to get those dozen or so jobs. You have to really be on top of your game when it’s your time to be ready.”
By the time he graduates in May, Pechin hopes he has one of those full-time NFL jobs with a healthy starting salary and great benefits. He’s not considering a fallback yet.
“I’m giving football 100 percent shot right now,” he said. “It’s the first and only option for me. I’m giving it all my thoughts and efforts. Hopefully, this turns out well, and I can make a career out of it.”
Either way, he will close the book on Bucknell and say goodbye to East Buffalo Township, a place he has come to think of as a second home.
“Bucknell is a very special place for me,” he said. “A half decade might seem a little long for most people to be in one place (at my age), but I’m extremely grateful for those five years.”