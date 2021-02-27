Purdue caps season sweep of Penn State

STATE COLLEGE — Purdue brought the fourth-lowest scoring offense in the Big Ten to Penn State on Friday, but it was the Nittany Lions who labored to fill the basket.
Purdue posted a 73-52 victory in the Bryce Jordan Center to complete a series sweep. The Boilermakers defeated the Nittany Lions, 80-72, on Jan. 17.
“We struggled with everything,” Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry said. “I thought we looked a little fatigued right at the start of the game. The two times we had the runs that we came back, I thought we looked a little gassed.”
Penn State (8-13, 5-12 Big Ten) shot just 35% from the field (22-of-62). The Nittany Lions’ 52-point finish was a season-low, and just the third time this season they scored in the 50-point range.
Myreon Jones led Penn State with 11 points (5-of-7 from the field) en route to his 18th double-digit game of the season and his fifth in a row. Jones, who leads the Nittany Lions in scoring this year, has scored 502 points in Big Ten play during his three-year career.
Myles Dread added nine points, shooting 3-of-5 from beyond the arc for the Nittany Lions. Jamari Wheeler also finished with nine points, and collected six rebounds, six assists and four steals. John Harrar contributed nine points.
Purdue’s Stefan Stefanovic led all scorers with 16 points. Jaden Ivey added 14 points to go with five rebounds, four blocks and three steals. Trevion Williams recorded 11 points and five rebounds, and Eric Hunter Jr. ended with 10 points.
“I thought Trevion Williams really set the tone,” Ferry said. “More so with his passing — was shredding us with his passing. ... We tried to double him; we tried to do couple different things.”
Purdue shot 73% from the field before the first media timeout, which occurred with 12:28 left to play in the opening half. Dread kept Penn State competitive by hitting three of his first 3-point attempts, and the Nittany Lions went on an 8-0 run over nearly 2 1/2 minutes to cut their deficit to 24-21 with 7:53 to go in the half.
However, when the Nittany Lions’ offense sputtered the Boilermakers took advantage. Penn State made only two of its final 14 shot attempts in the half and trailed 41-26 at intermission.
The Boilermakers (16-8, 11-6 Big Ten) extended their lead to 22 points after Aaron Wheeler connected on a 3-point with 13:18 remaining in the game. Purdue’s lead never dipped below 17 points after Wheeler’s trey. Penn State pulled its starters with less than three minutes to play.
The Boilermakers shot 51.9% from the field overall (27-of-52), and out-rebounded Penn State, 41-28.
“We were just taking guys on box-outs,” Williams said of Purdue’s success on the glass. “We had a focus going into the last couple of practices leading up to this game. We wanted to focus on boxing-out.”
Penn State hosts Minnesota at 7 p.m. Wednesday in its final home game of the regular season. The Nittany Lions travel to Maryland on March 7 for their regular-season finale.
PURDUE 73, PENN STATE 52
PURDUE (16-8) 73
Gillis 2-4 0-0 4, Williams 4-8 3-6 11, Hunter 4-6 0-0 10, Ivey 5-12 2-2 14, Stefanovic 5-9 4-5 16, Thompson 1-3 0-0 2, A.Wheeler 2-3 0-0 5, Edey 3-4 0-0 6, Newman 0-1 2-2 2, Morton 0-0 0-0 0, Barrett 0-0 1-2 1, Frost 1-1 0-0 2, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Wulbrun 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 12-17 73.
PENN STATE (8-13) 52
Harrar 4-6 1-1 9, Brockington 2-6 0-0 4, Dread 3-5 0-0 9, Jones 5-12 1-4 11, J.Wheeler 4-9 0-0 9, Lundy 0-5 0-0 0, Sessoms 1-5 0-1 2, Buttrick 1-3 0-0 3, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Tsimbila 0-3 0-1 0, Dorsey 1-3 0-0 3, Gordon 0-1 0-0 0, Kelly 0-1 0-0 0, McCloskey 0-1 0-1 0, Nussbaum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 2-8 52.
Halftime--Purdue 41-26. 3-Point Goals--Purdue 7-19 (Hunter 2-2, Ivey 2-6, Stefanovic 2-6, A.Wheeler 1-1, Gillis 0-1, Newman 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Wulbrun 0-1), Penn St. 6-29 (Dread 3-5, Buttrick 1-3, Dorsey 1-3, J.Wheeler 1-3, Gordon 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Brockington 0-2, Sessoms 0-2, Lundy 0-4, Jones 0-5). Rebounds--Purdue 37 (A.Wheeler 7), Penn St. 24 (J.Wheeler 6). Assists--Purdue 13 (Williams 4), Penn St. 11 (J.Wheeler 6). Total Fouls--Purdue 18, Penn St. 15. A--261 (15,261).