Purdue will move forward this week in preparation for its Saturday season opener against Iowa despite being without head coach Jeff Brohm.
The fourth-year Boilermakers coach on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus.
“I want to confirm that I have tested positive for the virus,” Brohm said on Monday. “It’s unfortunate, and it’s not ideal timing, but that’s the way the world works today… Once I found out I was positive, I immediately isolated and have tried to follow all CDC and medical guidelines and will continue to do that.”
Per Big Ten coronavirus protocols, Brohm will have to isolate for 10 days. His brother, Brian Brohm, will fill in as acting head coach during the absence.
Brohm’s positive diagnosis marks the first time a Big Ten football head coach has publicly confirmed being infected with COVID-19.
Across the nation, several high profile head coaches have recently tested positive, including Dan Mullen (Florida), Mike Norvell (Florida) and Les Miles (Kansas).
Alabama head coach Nick Saban last week initially tested positive for COVID-19, but three follow-up tests turned up negative, which allowed Saban to be on the sideline and coaching for his team’s game against Georgia last Saturday.
Brohm has accumulated a 17-21 record in three seasons at Purdue.
“First and foremost, I want to express our concern, as it should be and as it will be throughout here, is making sure that Coach Brohm and any other of our staff members or student athletes or others associated in and around our program that have the unfortunate reality of coming down with the virus, that they take care of their health, their safety, their well-being first and foremost, and that will be the first priority,” Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski said on Monday.
Heads of the class
Ohio State landed a conference-best three players as Big Ten preseason honorees in quarterback Justin Fields, cornerback Shaun Wade and offensive guard Wyatt Davis.
Fields earned the Big Ten’s Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year and Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year awards last season.
Minnesota garnered two honorees in quarterback Tanner Morgan and wide receiver Rashod Bateman. The latter of the Golden Gophers’ duo claimed the Big Ten’s Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year award in 2019.
Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth, Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore, Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye, Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher and Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn round out the rest of the Big Ten’s 2020 preseason honorees.
Big Ten preseason honorees were selected by league reporters.
New faces
A change in leadership this offseason brought in new Big Ten head coaches Greg Schiano (Rutgers) and Mel Tucker (Michigan State).
Schiano’s stop in Rutgers marks his second, as he compiled a 68–67 record in 11 seasons with the Scarlet Knights from 2001-2011. Rutgers’ leadership announced Schiano’s hire last December after the program fired Chris Ash two months before.
Tucker replaces 13-year Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio, who went 114–57 during his time in East Lansing. Dantonio retired in February.
Tucker, an Ohio native, spent the 2019 season as Colorado’s head coach and produced a 5-7 record in one season with the program.
Weekly Big Ten schedule
Illinois at Wisconsin (Fri.), 8 p.m. ET (BTN)
Rutgers at Michigan State, Noon ET (BTN)
Nebraska at Ohio State, Noon ET (FOX)
Penn State at Indiana, 3:30 p.m. ET (Fox Sports 1)
Iowa at Purdue, 3:30 p.m. ET (BTN)
Michigan at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. (ABC)
Maryland at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m. (BTN)