The Associated Press
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Trevion Williams scored 16 points, and Purdue relied on a staunch defense Sunday to upset No. 8 Michigan State 71-42.
The Boilermakers (10-7, 4-3 Big Ten) snapped a two-game skid by picking up their second win this season over a Top 10 foe. They also beat defending national champion Virginia on Dec. 4.
Cassius Winston finished with 10 points to lead the Spartans (13-4, 5-1) but also had nine turnovers as Michigan State’s eight-game winning streak ended.
n Minnesota 75,
No. 19 Michigan 67
MINNEAPOLIS — Daniel Oturu scored a career-high 30 points, and Minnesota went on a late 11-0 run to beat Michigan.
n No. 21 Memphis 68,
South Florida 64
TAMPA, Fla. — Precious Achiuwa had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Memphis rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit to beat South Florida, and stop a two-game losing streak.
n No. 23 Wichita State 89,
UConn 86, 2 OTs
HARTFORD, Conn. — Wichita State blew a nine-point lead in the final minute of regulation but outlasted UConn in double overtime.
Jaime Echenique led four Wichita State players in double figures with 19 points before fouling out.
n No. 25 Colorado 91, Utah 52
BOULDER, Colo.— Tyler Bey and Evan Battey recorded double-doubles, and McKinley Wright IV had 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as Colorado routed Utah.
WOMEN
n No. 2 Oregon 71,
No. 18 Arizona 64
TUCSON, Ariz. — Sabrina Ionescu had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for her 22nd triple-double, extending her NCAA record, and leading Oregon to a win over Arizona.
The Ducks (14-2, 3-1 Pac-12) built a 13-point lead midway through the third quarter.
Aari McDonald scored 25 points for Arizona (12-3, 2-3), and Cate Reese had 13.
n Arizona State 55,
No. 3 Oregon State 47
TEMPE, Ariz. — Ja’Tavia Tapley scored 14 points, Robbi Ryan and Reili Richardson added 10 each, and Arizona State got its second straight upset.
n No. 4 South Carolina 93,
Vanderbilt 57
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Zia Cooke scored 17 points, and South Carolina got into position for a possible move up to No. 1 for the first time this season.
n No. 6 Bayor 94,
Oklahoma State 48
WACO, Texas — NaLyssa Smith had career highs with 30 points and 15 rebounds, powering Baylor to another big win.
The Lady Bears (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) have won 47 consecutive home games, now the longest streak in the nation.
n No. 7 Louisville 75
Wake Forest 61
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dana Evans scored 20 points, helping Louisville to its eighth consecutive victory.
n No. 8 UCLA 65,
Colorado 62
BOULDER, Colo. — Michaela Onyenwere had 19 points and seven rebounds, and UCLA held on for the victory.
n No. 9 N. C. State 90,
Notre Dame 56
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Elissa Cunane recorded her ninth double-double of the season as hot-shooting North Carolina State beat Notre Dame.
n No. 11 Florida State 78,
North Carolina 64
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Nausia Woolfolk scored 21 points, and Nicki Ekhomu had 20, leading Florida State to the victory.
n Iowa 91,
No. 12 Indiana 85, 2 OTs
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Kathleen Doyle had 31 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, and Iowa beat Indiana in double overtime.
n No. 14 Kentucky 65,
Florida 45
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Rhyne Howard had 22 points after a slow start, and Kentucky pulled away for the victory.
n No. 15 DePaul 74,
St. John’s 69
CHICAGO — Sonya Morris had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and DePaul rallied for its sixth consecutive victory.
n No. 17 Maryland 77,
No. 24 Michigan 49
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Blair Watson hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 points, helping Maryland to the road win.
n No. 19 West Virginia 68,
Texas 63
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Tynice Martin scored 23 points, Kysre Gondrezick added 21, and West Virginia earned its ninth straight win.
n No. 20 Missouri State 80,
Northern Iowa 66
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Abby Hipp scored 15 points for Missouri State on 7-of-10 shooting, and Alexa Willard finished with 12.
n No. 21 Arkansas 90,
Missouri 73
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Chelsea Dungee scored a season-high 38 points, powering Arkansas to the win.
n No. 23 Tennessee 73,
Georgia 56
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rennia Davis scored 17 points, and balanced Tennessee earned its second straight victory.