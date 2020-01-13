The Associated Press

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Trevion Williams scored 16 points, and Purdue relied on a staunch defense Sunday to upset No. 8 Michigan State 71-42.

The Boilermakers (10-7, 4-3 Big Ten) snapped a two-game skid by picking up their second win this season over a Top 10 foe. They also beat defending national champion Virginia on Dec. 4.

Cassius Winston finished with 10 points to lead the Spartans (13-4, 5-1) but also had nine turnovers as Michigan State’s eight-game winning streak ended.

n Minnesota 75,

No. 19 Michigan 67

MINNEAPOLIS — Daniel Oturu scored a career-high 30 points, and Minnesota went on a late 11-0 run to beat Michigan.

n No. 21 Memphis 68,

South Florida 64

TAMPA, Fla. — Precious Achiuwa had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Memphis rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit to beat South Florida, and stop a two-game losing streak.

n No. 23 Wichita State 89,

UConn 86, 2 OTs

HARTFORD, Conn. — Wichita State blew a nine-point lead in the final minute of regulation but outlasted UConn in double overtime.

Jaime Echenique led four Wichita State players in double figures with 19 points before fouling out.

n No. 25 Colorado 91, Utah 52

BOULDER, Colo.— Tyler Bey and Evan Battey recorded double-doubles, and McKinley Wright IV had 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as Colorado routed Utah.

WOMEN

n No. 2 Oregon 71,

No. 18 Arizona 64

TUCSON, Ariz. — Sabrina Ionescu had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for her 22nd triple-double, extending her NCAA record, and leading Oregon to a win over Arizona.

The Ducks (14-2, 3-1 Pac-12) built a 13-point lead midway through the third quarter.

Aari McDonald scored 25 points for Arizona (12-3, 2-3), and Cate Reese had 13.

n Arizona State 55,

No. 3 Oregon State 47

TEMPE, Ariz. — Ja’Tavia Tapley scored 14 points, Robbi Ryan and Reili Richardson added 10 each, and Arizona State got its second straight upset.

n No. 4 South Carolina 93,

Vanderbilt 57

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Zia Cooke scored 17 points, and South Carolina got into position for a possible move up to No. 1 for the first time this season.

n No. 6 Bayor 94,

Oklahoma State 48

WACO, Texas — NaLyssa Smith had career highs with 30 points and 15 rebounds, powering Baylor to another big win.

The Lady Bears (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) have won 47 consecutive home games, now the longest streak in the nation.

n No. 7 Louisville 75

Wake Forest 61

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dana Evans scored 20 points, helping Louisville to its eighth consecutive victory.

n No. 8 UCLA 65,

Colorado 62

BOULDER, Colo. — Michaela Onyenwere had 19 points and seven rebounds, and UCLA held on for the victory.

n No. 9 N. C. State 90,

Notre Dame 56

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Elissa Cunane recorded her ninth double-double of the season as hot-shooting North Carolina State beat Notre Dame.

n No. 11 Florida State 78,

North Carolina 64

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Nausia Woolfolk scored 21 points, and Nicki Ekhomu had 20, leading Florida State to the victory.

n Iowa 91,

No. 12 Indiana 85, 2 OTs

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Kathleen Doyle had 31 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, and Iowa beat Indiana in double overtime.

n No. 14 Kentucky 65,

Florida 45

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Rhyne Howard had 22 points after a slow start, and Kentucky pulled away for the victory.

n No. 15 DePaul 74,

St. John’s 69

CHICAGO — Sonya Morris had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and DePaul rallied for its sixth consecutive victory.

n No. 17 Maryland 77,

No. 24 Michigan 49

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Blair Watson hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 points, helping Maryland to the road win.

n No. 19 West Virginia 68,

Texas 63

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Tynice Martin scored 23 points, Kysre Gondrezick added 21, and West Virginia earned its ninth straight win.

n No. 20 Missouri State 80,

Northern Iowa 66

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Abby Hipp scored 15 points for Missouri State on 7-of-10 shooting, and Alexa Willard finished with 12.

n No. 21 Arkansas 90,

Missouri 73

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Chelsea Dungee scored a season-high 38 points, powering Arkansas to the win.

n No. 23 Tennessee 73,

Georgia 56

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rennia Davis scored 17 points, and balanced Tennessee earned its second straight victory.

Tags

Recommended for you