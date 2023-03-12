CHICAGO – With a 17-point lead with 6:18 left in the Big Ten Tournament championship game, Purdue was marching toward its second all-time tournament title.
Then, like the film “Animal House,” the Boilermakers paraded down a blind alley.
Penn State embarked on an unlikely comeback bid in the final two minutes and nearly rained on Purdue’s parade.
With the Nittany Lions in position to tie or win the game, it took a traveling violation by Penn State’s Cam Wynter with under a second left to seal the Big Ten Tournament deal for Purdue. The Boilermakers survived to earn a 67-65 victory.
It was Purdue’s first Big Ten Tournament championship since 2009 as it justified the No. 1 seed the Boilermakers earned by a three-game margin in the regular season.
Purdue center Zach Edey was named Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player, an honor he celebrated with an f-bomb on the stage at United Center.
An understandable slip of the tongue for a team and a player that have been the class of the Big Ten all season but that wanted to prove it with a trophy on the line.
“You want to have that momentum going into the (NCAA) tournament. It's always nice to win games, always nice to cut down nets and kind of, like I said, validate all the work you put in. So it's been great,” Edey said, with a basketball net draped around his neck.
Edey was his usual reliable self with 30 points and 13 rebounds. Edey was 12-for-17 from the field. He was saluted with standing ovations every time his name was announced to a pro-Purdue crowd.
“I never thought this would be my career at Purdue. Credit to Coach (Matt) Painter and Coach (Brandon) Brantley for sticking with me and really helping me develop and helping me become the player that I am. But (fan adoration) never gets old,” Edey said.
Seth Lundy paced Penn State (22-13) with 19 points. Wynter added 14. Purdue held standout Jalen Pickett to 11 points.
Purdue (29-5) was seemingly well on its way to victory after it forced Penn State into vapor lock to start the second half. The Nittany Lions missed nine of their first 12 shots of the half as Purdue increased an eight-point halftime lead to 14. The lead reached 60-43 by the 6:18 mark.
It was still an eight-point lead with 2:47 left when trouble began to brew. A dunk by Evan Mahaffey cut Purdue’s lead to 64-58 with 2:38 left, and the Boilermakers missed their next three shots.
A pair of free throws by Pickett cut the deficit to four with 1:55 left, and then Penn State’s pressure unsettled the Boilermakers.
An Edey bucket at 1:27 briefly provided a respite, but Myles Dread drew the Nittany Lions within three with 16 seconds left. Then Mahaffey stole the inbounds pass by Brandon Newman, and Mahaffey fed Wynter for a layup with six seconds left to make it 66-65. It was panic time for Purdue.
Penn State fouled Fletcher Loyer before an inbounds pass could be made, but Loyer only made one of two at the line. The Nittany Lions eventually had an inbounds pass with three seconds left on their half of the court.
“I thought today was great because we had three costly turnovers at the end. We couldn't make an open shot, and we still won the game,” Painter deadpanned.
Pickett found Wynter, but he couldn’t get a handle on the ball and was called for traveling as he tried to get a desperation shot off. Purdue had survived.
“We fought and we battled. I'm proud of our guys. We're ready for what's next,” said Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry.
In the first half, Purdue got its meal ticket going, while Penn State struggled to get into gear.
Purdue broke free with a 9-2 run to take a 13-6 lead. Edey scored three of the buckets during the run. Just as important David Jenkins Jr. drained a 3-pointer during the run to knock Penn State out of a zone defense.
Penn State made some runs at the Boilermakers, cutting Purdue’s lead to three and five at separate first-half junctures, but the Nittany Lions couldn’t get into rhythm.
Purdue’s excellent off-ball defense took away Pickett’s options, and he couldn’t find the mark, either. Pickett scored six in the first half with two assists. Penn State shot 45% but on a low volume of shots.
Edey had no such problem. He was 7-of-10 from the field with 15 points as Purdue led 35-27 at halftime.
Purdue became the 10th top seed to win the Big Ten Tournament since it began in 1998. The Boilermakers drew even with Michigan in being two-time tournament champions.
BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 5 Purdue 67, Penn St. 65
PENN ST. (22-13)
Njie 1-1 0-0 2, Funk 3-8 2-2 8, Pickett 4-13 3-3 11, Wynter 5-7 3-3 14, Lundy 5-9 6-7 19, Dread 3-4 0-0 9, Clary 0-5 0-0 0, Henn 0-3 0-0 0, Mahaffey 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 14-15 65.
PURDUE (29-5)
Gillis 4-8 0-0 10, Edey 12-17 6-7 30, Loyer 1-6 1-4 4, Newman 1-6 2-2 4, Smith 0-8 2-2 2, Jenkins 4-7 0-0 11, Morton 0-3 0-2 0, Furst 1-5 0-0 2, Kaufman-Renn 1-2 2-3 4. Totals 24-62 13-20 67.
Halftime: Purdue 35-27. 3-Point Goals:Penn St. 7-23 (Dread 3-4, Lundy 3-5, Wynter 1-2, Clary 0-1, Henn 0-3, Pickett 0-3, Funk 0-5), Purdue 6-28 (Jenkins 3-6, Gillis 2-6, Loyer 1-4, Newman 0-2, Furst 0-3, Morton 0-3, Smith 0-4). Fouled Out: Lundy. Rebounds: Penn St. 28 (Lundy 8), Purdue 36 (Edey 13). Assists: Penn St. 14 (Pickett, Wynter 4), Purdue 17 (Smith 7). Total Fouls: Penn St. 20, Purdue 14. A: 16,183 (20,917).