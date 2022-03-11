Eleventh-seeded Penn State’s Big Ten tournament run ended on Friday with a 69-61 loss to third-seeded Purdue in the quarterfinals at Bainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Penn State concluded its first season under head coach Micah Shrewsberry at 14-17.
“It’s always a tough emotional game for me, playing against those guys you spend so many years with,” said Shrewsberry, who was a Purdue assistant before being hired at Penn State last spring. “These guys are just some warriors. I love our fight. I love how we compete. The guys who are seniors put their blind trust in me, and they didn’t have to. The way that they fought and competed all year, I’m so proud of these guys.”
Purdue led by as many as 12 points after Eric Hunter Jr. uncorked a 3-pointer at the 8:15 mark in the second half that gave the Boilermakers a 56-44 advantage.
Penn State’s Jaheam Cornwall made a 3-pointer with under four minutes remaining to put the Nittany Lions within three points at 60-57, and Sam Sessoms made a layup with 2:30 to play the cut Purdue’s advantage to 62-61, prompting Boilermakers coach Matt Painter to call a timeout to stem a 17-6 Penn State scoring run.
Purdue’s Jaden Ivey followed with two free throws and a layup to give Purdue the cushion needed to preserve the win as the Boilermakers went on a 7-0 run during the final two minutes.
Ivey finished with a game-high 17 points.
Purdue shot 50% (26 of 52) from the field, while Penn State was 40.7% (13 of 33).
Penn State got to its hottest start of the tournament, leading by as many as 10 points in the first half thanks to a pair of early 3-pointers by Myles Dread. Jalen Pickett kept the offensive surge going with a 3-pointer at the 5:24 mark to give the Nittany Lions a 27-20 lead.
Pickett paced the Nittany Lions with 16 points, while John Harrar ended with 15 points and 12 rebounds.
“I love these two dudes,” Shrewsberry said of Harrar and Pickett. “I’ll go to war with them any day of the week, and I appreciate everything they’ve done for this program.”
Purdue recovered from its slow start of offense and proceeded to go on a torrid run to take a 35-31 lead into the break.
The Nittany Lions opened tournament play on Wednesday, defeating 14-seeded Minnesota, 60-51 in the first round. On Thursday, Penn State upset sixth-seeded Ohio State, 71-68.
“Not wanting to go home, playing for our seniors, I think that’s something that we all knew we had to do this tournament,” Pickett said. “The energy we were giving each and every night, getting wins, really gave us the motivation to keep playing.”