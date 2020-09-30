Purdue confirmed 13 student-athletes have been suspended indefinitely by the school due to violating the Protect Purdue Pledge, guidelines set in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus.
According to the school, the suspensions were levied after 14 students overall, 13 of which were athletes, were discovered congregating at a residence hall party last Saturday. All 13 athletes involved have the right to appeal their suspensions, but must leave on-campus housing by Wednesday.
“Purdue Athletics is aware of the incident that took place over the weekend involving 13 out-of-season student-athletes,” Purdue spokesman Kassidie Blackstock said. “Our student-athletes, coaches and staff remain committed to following the guidelines of the Protect Purdue Pledge and have been working with the university throughout this process. While this is an unfortunate occurrence, we hope it’s instructive for all Boilermaker students and reinforces the importance of protecting everyone on campus during this time.”
The names of the 13 student-athletes are being withheld due to student privacy laws. None of the 13 suspended are on Purdue’s football team, as Blackstock said athletes involved in the incident are on winter and spring sports rosters.
Winter and spring sports at Purdue include men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s tennis, track and field, baseball, softball and wrestling.